The meditative, repetitive rhythms of some handicrafts, like knitting, have been shown to reduce blood pressure, lower depression and anxiety and increase a sense of well-being. Manipulating soft yarn has been compared to yoga in its ability to create a relaxed state.

Crafty: Have a half-knitted cap gathering dust in your yarn bag? Find inspiration and a little company at the monthly meeting of yarn enthusiasts at the Paddison Memorial Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville on Feb. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Billed as Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, the monthly meetup group is open to folks who like to knit, crochet and make other yarn-related crafts. All yarn fans are invited to attend. To request more information or to register, please email Adult Services Librarian Lara Goldstein at goldstLB@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2932.

