Creative Greensboro's virtual Opus Concert Series will feature several genres of music
Africa Unplugged

Africa Unplugged will perform as part of Creative Greensboro's online Opus Concert Series.

 Creative Greensboro, provided

Creative Greensboro's virtual Opus Concert Series will offer concerts on the group's Facebook page and its YouTube channel. The concerts will feature classical, rock, soul, blues and more. Show are 6 p.m. April 11: Africa Unplugged and A Sign of the Times; 6 p.m. April 18: Small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro; 6 p.m. April 25: Los Acoustic Guys and Rissi Palmer; and 6 p.m. May 2: Small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band. Africa Unplugged uses traditional West African instruments to create a contemporary sound. Winston-Salem-based Los Acoustic Guys play Latin, acoustic, rock and pop. Palmer plays country, pop, R&B and soul. Concerts are free, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

