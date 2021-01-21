Crime books to take you to other times and places

For a whole lot of reasons, it might feel right this month to focus on books that take us somewhere else — to another time and place far from here.

So "The House on Vesper Sands," by Irish author Paraic O'Donnell, seemed to be dropped in my lap as a gift from the crime-fiction gods. It takes place in 1893 London, on a series of wintry nights made otherworldly, a character notices, by snow. "He had not considered it before, the way the solid world was made strange by snow, the quiet secrecy it brought to ordinary things."

Filled with atmosphere so thick you could spread it on toast, "The House on Vesper Sands" begins with a nighttime leap from a Victorian house's high window, by a destitute seamstress wanting to leave a message to the world. And just like that, we're pulled in, following a police detective, a female journalist and a lovelorn young man (who becomes, through some delicious maneuvering, an assistant detective) through those London streets. Our mission: to understand why the woman jumped, what the message eerily carved into her skin might mean, and what her connection might be to a string of mysteriously missing young women.