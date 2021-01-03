Critic picks 20 of the most eagerly awaited books of 2021

"Let Me Tell You What I Mean" by Joan Didion (Penguin Random House, Jan. 26). This essay collection unites 12 Didion pieces, published from 1968 to 2000, on a variety of topics: journalism, California robber barons, not getting into Stanford, Martha Stewart.

February

"Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019," edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Penguin Random House, Feb. 2). Ninety different writers each take on a five-year period of Black history in this unique volume, edited by the authors, respectively, of "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Set the World on Fire."

"The Survivors" by Jane Harper (Flatiron Books, Feb. 2). I've gotten hooked on Harper's tense, moody mysteries set in remote Australian locations ("The Dry," "Force of Nature"); this one takes place in a small coastal town where a body washes up on the beach.

March

"Forgone" by Russell Banks (Ecco, March 2). Banks, bestselling author of "The Sweet Hereafter" and "Affliction" (both of which were made into movies), returns with his first novel in 10 years. It's the story of a dying documentary filmmaker and draft evader who agrees to one final interview.