GALLERY HOP: Follow the White Rabbit as we all go “Through the Looking Glass” as The Downtown Arts District Association presents its sixth annual “Alice in Wonderland” Hop from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Winston-Salem downtown Arts District. Put on your craziest hat and get your photo taken at DADA Headquarters. You can be in the running for the Best Hat Contest with a prize. A Mad Tea Party will be set up at the DADA office/gallery. “Through the Looking Glass,” a series of Alice in Wonderland-themed work by artist Marsha McNeely Hierl and a new work by Holli Conger, will be on display in the members’ gallery. Three Graces Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Trade Street. Visit dadaws.net/copy-of-gallery-hop.
DADA Gallery Hop takes on 'Alice in Wonderland' theme
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fair food: These meals — and more — are on offer at the Carolina Classic. Food trucks drive this year's menu.
The Carolina Classic Fair is not just a fair. It’s also a food truck festival.
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
Downtown has a new Mexican restaurant.
Sampan Chinese Restaurant, which has been in business more than 30 years, will close its doors after dinner service Sept. 30.
Cowboy circus, alligator wrestling, dinosaur adventures, live music and more featured at 2022 Carolina Classic Fair
2022 Carolina Classic Fair returns to Winston-Salem Sept. 30-Oct. 9 with a variety of entertainment offerings from alligator wrestling to star-studded concert lineup
Willa Carpenter of High Point won $700 and first place in the Village Tavern’s Got to Be Cheesecake Contest at the Carolina Classic Fair on Su…
A breakfast and brunch restaurant is coming this fall to the historic Henry Shaffner House on the edge of downtown at 150 S. Marshall St.
McDonald's 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Box' available, 'Black Panther' 2 trailer released, and more trending news
Beginning today, Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box at McDonalds. Find out more on that and other trending news here.
Hurricane Ian leaves path of destruction, NASA rams asteroid, consumers gaining confidence | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Music director candidate Paul Haas to conduct “Still Points & Turning Worlds” with guest pianist Awadagin Pratt
The Winston-Salem Symphony presents Classics Series concert “Still Points & Turning Worlds”