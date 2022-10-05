 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DADA Gallery Hop takes on 'Alice in Wonderland' theme

  • 0
Three Graces Dance Troupe

Three Graces Dance Troupe will perform at DADA Gallery Hop.

 Three Graces Dance Troupe, provided

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

GALLERY HOP: Follow the White Rabbit as we all go “Through the Looking Glass” as The Downtown Arts District Association presents its sixth annual “Alice in Wonderland” Hop from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Winston-Salem downtown Arts District. Put on your craziest hat and get your photo taken at DADA Headquarters. You can be in the running for the Best Hat Contest with a prize. A Mad Tea Party will be set up at the DADA office/gallery. “Through the Looking Glass,” a series of Alice in Wonderland-themed work by artist Marsha McNeely Hierl and a new work by Holli Conger, will be on display in the members’ gallery. Three Graces Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Trade Street. Visit dadaws.net/copy-of-gallery-hop.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Coogler almost quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert