DADA Gallery Hop takes on 'Alice in Wonderland' theme

GALLERY HOP: Follow the White Rabbit as we all go “Through the Looking Glass” as The Downtown Arts District Association presents its sixth annual “Alice in Wonderland” Hop from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Winston-Salem downtown Arts District. Put on your craziest hat and get your photo taken at DADA Headquarters. You can be in the running for the Best Hat Contest with a prize. A Mad Tea Party will be set up at the DADA office/gallery. “Through the Looking Glass,” a series of Alice in Wonderland-themed work by artist Marsha McNeely Hierl and a new work by Holli Conger, will be on display in the members’ gallery. Three Graces Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Trade Street. Visit dadaws.net/copy-of-gallery-hop.