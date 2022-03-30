 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DADA's First Friday Gallery Hop's theme is "All Things Spring" for April 1

Holli Conger

The April Gallery Hop will feature a new show called “Bird Watching” by artist Holli Conger at DADA Member’s Gallery at North Trade Street Arts in Winston-Salem.

SPRING ART EVENT: DADA’s First Friday Gallery Hop’s theme is “All Things Spring.” The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. April 1 in the Downtown Arts District. The Hop will feature openings for next exhibitions at Artworks Gallery, Delurk Gallery, Associated Artists Gallery, Lisa Strout Studio, Kindred Spirits and more. The April Hop will also feature an all new “Bird Show” titled “Bird Watching” by artist Holli Conger in the DADA Member’s Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St. Draw your own masterpiece with street chalk, pose at photo stations, see artists’ booths and blow bubbles. Visit dadagalleryhop.com.

