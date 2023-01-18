 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead Ahead: Cosmc Charlie returns to The Ramkat

1995: Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia is the former lead singer of the Grateful Dead. Cosmic Charlie uses the Dead’s music to serve as a foundation for their own musical explorations.

DEAD AHEAD: Cosmic Charlie, a long-running Grateful Dead tribute band, returns to The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Jan. 20 for a night of groovin’ jams that might just lead to an outbreak of twirling. Formed in Athens, Ga., in 1999, Cosmic Charlie uses the Dead’s music to serve as a foundation for their own musical explorations. Tickets start at $17.

