Despite bleak 2020, celebrities make effort to brighten year

By the end of August, the video garnered more than 20 million views on social media including by actors Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo. Impressed by his dancing, Erivo decided to sponsor Madu's training and helped bring the video to the attention of the New York-based American Ballet Theater, who offered him a scholarship.

Fashion's front-line gear

When COVID-19 initially spread throughout the U.S., it resulted in a face mask shortage. Fashion designer Christian Siriano met the shortage with his own solution. After seeing the cases skyrocket, the "Project Runway" star tweeted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about doing his part. Siriano and his team pivoted from crafting gowns to making masks. He reassigned his 10 seamstresses in New York to produce thousands daily for health care workers on the frontlines.

Separately, actors Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe gave away thousands of face masks to essential workers and first responders during the pandemic. Parker's apparel company, Gymwrap, turned its attention from making headbands to crafting masks for the couple's Help Our Heroes campaign. For every Gymwrap mask sold, they donate masks to frontline and essential workers who need them.

Sing to father