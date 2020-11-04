Despite its name, West End Mambo plays classic salsa music

“The reason we're using the term mambo is that's what Andrew Valentine named the band originally. Because he and the timbale player were living next door to each other in the West End of Winston-Salem, and he just came up with the use of the mambo as a rhythmic style.” But Blake stresses once again that the term is vague and ill-defined. “That was just a name he came up with and because people knew the name, we kept it. ... I already had the domain name, so what are you gonna do,” he says, laughing.

Even though mambo is the name on the marquee, when WEM shows up, salsa is on the main menu.

”We play more of the classic salsa, '60s, '70s, but there's a lot of the older rhythms — cha cha, rumbas, that stuff — which is kind of the same era,” Oviedo says. “We do some other things people like to request sometimes — maybe a little bit of cumbia, little bit of merengue, but we are definitely not what I would call a merengue band. We do play a couple if people request it."

Because of the pandemic the band has been pretty much shut down since March. They have been a fixture at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concerts annually for years and did a livestream for this year's presentation about a month and a half ago.

Oviedo says the group is trying to plan more livestream performances.