20 wineries now dot the Surry County Wine Trail

Four wineries have recently opened in Surry County, raising the total number of wineries on the Surry County Wine Trail to 20.

These wineries have opened since last August: Pilot Mountain Vineyards in Pinnacle, Serre Vineyards in Mount Airy, Hidden Vineyard in Dobson and Golden Road Vineyards in State Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Surry County Wine Trail was organized in January 2018 with 15 wineries as a way to boost tourism in the county. Jessica Roberts, the executive director of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, said that the trail was instantly successful. She cited statistics from Visit NC that show Surry County visitors spent nearly $138 million in 2019.

“The popularity of Yadkin Valley in general, and the Surry County Wine Trail in particular, is drawing folks to our area,” Roberts said. “Visitors are excited about the number of wineries, which encourages them to stay longer and do more. They like that we have laid out the trail for them and made it easy to find their way around wine county.”

Other wineries on the trail include Adagio, Carolina Heritage, Elkin Creek, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Herrera, JOLO, Jones von Drehle, McRitchie, Old North State, Rayson, Round Peak, Shelton, Slightly Askew, Stony Knoll and Surry Cellars.