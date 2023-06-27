Coconut Shrimp With Chili Sauce Makes 6 servings For chili sauce: ½ cup rice vinegar (or white vinegar) ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar ½ cup water 3 tablespoons fish sauce 2 tablespoons sherry (or cooking sherry) 3 cloves garlic, minced ½ to 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes 1½ tablespoons corn starch 3 tablespoons cool water For shrimp: 3 cups all-purpose flour, divided 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 cup water 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut 2 cups plain panko 1 pound peeled and deveined tail-on raw large shrimp Vegetable oil, for frying 1. Combine chili sauce ingredients except corn starch and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil, then reduce heat to medium and let boil for 10 minutes, or until reduced by half. 2. While mixture is boiling, dissolve corn starch into cool water in a small bowl. Reduce heat to low and add corn starch-water mixture. Stir to incorporate and continue stirring and cooking until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. 3. Prepare shrimp: Stir together 2 cups flour, salt and black pepper in a shallow bowl until thoroughly combined. Whisk together eggs, 1 cup water, baking powder and remaining 1 cup flour in a separate bowl until just combined. Stir together coconut and panko in a third bowl. 4. Dredge 1 shrimp in salted flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip into egg batter and let excess drip off. Dredge in coconut mixture, pressing lightly to adhere. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat process using remaining shrimp. Freeze shrimp until firm, about 30 minutes. 5. Pour oil to a depth of 3 inches into a Dutch oven; heat over high to 325 degrees. Working in three batches, fry shrimp in hot oil until golden brown, 3-4 minutes per batch. Transfer cooked shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Serve with chili sauce for dipping. Recipe adapted from foodandwine.com

Roasted Olives With Lemon, Garlic and Herbs Makes 6 to 8 servings 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 6 3-inch sprigs fresh thyme 2 3-inch sprigs fresh rosemary ½ teaspoon coarsely crushed fennel seeds ¼ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes 1 pound olives, such as Cerinola and Castelvetrano, in assorted colors and sizes (about 3 cups) ½ lemon, cut into ¼-inch rounds 1 large garlic clove, unpeeled and crushed 1. Position rack in the center of oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir and crush together oil, thyme, rosemary, fennel seeds and red pepper flakes in a baking dish large enough to hold olives in a single layer. (A terra-cotta baking dish or ceramic quiche pan are both good options.) Stir in olives and lemon rounds. 2. Roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until mixture is very fragrant and sizzling, about 20 minutes. During last 5 minutes, stir in garlic. 3. Remove from oven and cool until warm or at room temperature. (Olives can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days; remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.) Recipe from "Super Tuscan" by Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar (Touchstone, $35)

Baba Ghanouj 2 tablespoons oil (for the baking sheet) 2 medium to large eggplants 2 cloves of garlic, minced ½ cup fresh lemon juice ¼ cup tahini ½ teaspoon salt Black pepper or cayenne (I used a pinch of cayenne) Olive oil and freshly chopped parsley or coriander, for garnish 1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a baking tray. 2. Slice eggplants in half lengthwise and place face down on the baking tray. Bake for 30 minutes or until very tender. Remove from oven and leave to cool. 3. Scoop out the flesh of the eggplant and discard the skins. Place the pulp in a food processor with the garlic, lemon juice, tahini and salt and pepper. Purée until desired consistency — you may want to leave a few chunks of eggplant. Taste, and add more lemon juice or salt as necessary. 4. Transfer to a serving bowl, cover and chill. Before serving, drizzle the top with oil and scatter over your choice of herbs. Recipe from Moosewood Cookbook

Southern Cheese Straws Makes about 48 straws 8 ounces (2 cups) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded 1½ cups all-purpose flour 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled ¾ teaspoon salt ¾ teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper 3 tablespoons ice water 1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment. 2. Process cheddar, flour, butter, salt, paprika, baking powder and cayenne in food processor until mixture resembles wet sand, about 20 seconds. Add ice water and process until dough ball starts to form, about 25 seconds. 3. Turn out dough onto lightly floured counter. Knead briefly until dough fully comes together, 2 or 3 turns. Using your hands, pat dough into 4-inch square. Roll dough into 10-inch square, about ¼-inch thick, flouring counter as needed to prevent sticking. 4. Position dough so edge is parallel to edge of counter. Using rounded side of fork, drag tines across entire surface to make decorative lines, if desired. (I omitted this step.) 5. Using pizza cutter or a chef's knife, trim away and discard outer ½ inch of dough to make a neat square. Cut dough into three equal pieces perpendicular to decorative lines. Working with one section of dough at a time, cut into ½-inch-wide strips in direction of lines, Even space cheese straws on prepared sheet, about ½ inch apart. Bake until edges of straw are light golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Let straws cool completely on sheet then serve. Recipe from "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen ($35)