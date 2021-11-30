6 tastes of the Triad you can gift for the holidays

1. Mrs. G’s Gourmet Cheese Straw Snacks ($7.75 for a 2.5-ounce box): Winston-Salem has a long tradition in cheese straws, those spicy, cheesy crackers whose dough is typically piped to create longish, vaguely straw-like shapes. Lots of people make them, and everyone has their favorites. Dewey’s sells a ton of them, and Salem Kitchen is the go-to for many people. Newer to the cheese-straw business is Gwendolyn Moore. She has said that hers are light and fluffy compared to some other brands. Moore remembers watching her grandmother make cheese straws in 1958, and her grandmother eventually taught her how to make them. “I used to just make cheese straws when I was stressed,” Moore said with a laugh. “Whenever I felt stressed, I would go into the kitchen and bake.” One of those occasions was a few years ago, when she donated some cheese straws for a hospital bake sale. She got such a positive response that she decided to start a business, which she did in 2016. She now makes two flavors, Original and Spicy.