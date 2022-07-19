7 of the least healthy fast food value meals

We get it. Fast food value meals are quick, yummy and sometimes inexpensive. What you save at the drive-thru, however, might cost you more in health-care bills if you indulge in too many of them.

Recently, we analyzed these meals and found seven combos will put you over the limit for calories, sodium, fat and sugar “before you’ve even finished your meal.”

“If you are eating these occasionally and you feel good, there’s nothing to worry about,” holistic nutritionist Kristen Ciccolini said. “The main thing I’d be concerned with if consuming these meals regularly is the sodium content.”

For context, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends fewer than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day; Cleveland Clinic recommends about 44-77 grams of fat per day if you eat 2,000 calories; and the Mayo Clinic says between 900 and 1,300 calories of a 2,000 calorie diet — or 225-325 grams — should be from carbohydrates.

If you’re trying to eat healthier, these are 7 meals you’ll likely want to avoid.

McDonald’s Big Mac Combo MealPer meal: 1,080 calories, 45 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1,325 mg sodium, 144 g carbs (7 g fiber, 65 g sugar), 30 g protein

“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese on a sesame seed bun” made for a good commercial, but not for a healthy meal. “This meal contains artery-clogging fat coming from the meat and cheese, along with added sugar from the soda to make you want to skip it,” Lisa Young, RDN, told Eat This, Not That.

Arby’s Chicken Club

Wrap MealPer meal: 1,220 calories, 57 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 2,310 mg sodium, 140 g carbs (9 g fiber, 56 g sugar), 46 g protein

Wraps are healthy, right? On their own, they can be. But when you pair them with curly fries and a soft drink, it negates any benefits. “With 1,220 calories, this meal contains more than half of your calories for the day so I suggest skipping it,” Young said. “And both the fries and soda provide virtually no health value; the fries are high in fat and the soda high in added sugar.”

McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounde

with Cheese MealPer meal: 1,260 calories, 57 g fat (22 g saturated fat), 1,685 mg sodium, 140 g carbs (7 g fiber, 63 g sugar), 53 g protein

According to Young, this meal has too much sodium. “This meal contains over 70% of the daily value for saturated fat and more than 60% of the daily value for sodium, making you want to skip it,” she said.

Arby’s Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon

Sandwich MealPer meal: 1,380 calories, 57 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 3,360 mg sodium, 172 g carbs (10 g fiber, 60 g sugar), 51 g protein

It’s got turkey, lettuce and tomato, so it should be healthier than a burger. The key words in that sentence are “should be.” This meal has 1,000 milligrams more sodium than you should consume all day. “People with high blood pressure may want to avoid these foods,” Ciccolini said.

Arby’s Half Pound

Beef ‘n’ Cheddar MealPer meal: 1,310 calories, 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 3,370 mg sodium, 141 g carbs, 54 g protein.

Ciccolini urges caution for anyone craving melted cheese over a half-pound of beef. This one meal has more sodium, and more than enough fat and carbs, for the entire day. It also has one of the higher saturated fat contents of the value meals.

Burger King BLT

Chicken Jr. MealPer meal: 1,310 calories, 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 3,370 mg sodium, 141g carbs (7 g fiber, 53 g sugar), 54 g protein

The sandwich by itself is nearly 500 calories, with regular size sides bringing it to more than 1,300. If you want to go ahead and blow your calorie budget completely, upsize to a large. That will top your meal out at 1,790 calories.

Taco Bell Classic ComboPer meal: 1,240 calories, 34 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 1,780 mg sodium, 212 g carbs (13 g fiber, 125 g sugar), 27 g protein

This combo of a beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and large soda packs more carbs than some other value meals on the list. “Also, the smattering of lettuce on the taco doesn’t count as a veggie,” Eat This, Not That wrote.