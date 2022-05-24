 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A bit o' honey works wonders on the grill

They say honey gets you farther than vinegar, but in cooking, sometimes a little bit of both gets you farthest.

This Memorial Day weekend, consider adding a kiss of honey to your favorite grilled foods.

Honey, or a similar sweetener, works great for most grilled foods. Just consider the All-American barbecue sauce. Molasses or brown sugar plays an important role in achieving the classic savory-sweet-tangy balance of our most-loved barbecue sauces. But the sweetener could easily be honey — or even maple syrup.

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Honey dijon (clockwise from top left), honey chipotle, honey balsamic and honey ginger glazes.

I particularly like a honey glaze for pork tenderloin and all kinds of chicken.

No matter what the meat, you should add the glaze only at the end of cooking. That’s because the natural sugars in the honey will burn if left on the grill for any prolonged period. In other words, any sweet glaze or sauce should be done last minute, or even off the heat, for grilled foods.

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Chile-rubbed grilled pork tenderloin with honey chipotle glaze.

Pork tenderloin is a good candidate for a glaze because the flavor of the meat itself is very mild.

For the leanest and most tender pork tenderloin, I take a couple of minutes to trim off the excess fat and silverskin. For the latter, run a paring or boning knife immediately just under the silverskin with the blade pointing up ever so slightly. The goal is to get the silverskin off without taking any or much of the meat with it.

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Honey ginger glaze is drizzled over grilled pork tenderloin and served with a tossed salad.

Even though I’m adding a lot of flavor with the glaze, I still season the meat first. Depending on the glaze, the seasoning might be only salt and pepper. But for my honey chipotle glaze, I like to do a chile rub with ground chiles, cumin and paprika. You can play around with different spices and herbs and see what seasonings work best with which glazes.

I like to season the pork the day before whenever possible. That gives the salt time to penetrate deep into the meat and helps keep the meat moist (in the same way as brining).

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin sliders with a honey mustard glaze.

When making a glaze, don’t use straight honey. Instead, balance the honey with something piquant or tart: Mustard, vinegar, lemon juice, hot sauce — alone or in combination — all do the trick. That balance not only keeps the glaze from being too sweet, but also adds complexity to the flavor.

Cook the meat to 135 to 140 degrees for medium doneness — nice and pink in the center. And, yes, it’s perfectly safe to eat pink pork these days. Remember that the meat keeps cooking for a few minutes after it comes off the heat.

Pork tenderloin is best medium because it’s so lean. With almost no fat to moisten the meat, pork tenderloin that is well-done is usually dry.

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Chile-rubbed grilled pork tenderloin with honey chipotle glaze, served with grilled asparagus.

Honey-glazed pork or chicken doesn’t really need any other adornment. But if I want something extra, I like something light and refreshing like a mango salsa.

Honey Glazes for Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Mango salsa with honey ginger glazed grilled pork tenderloin.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Honey Dijon Glaze

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice, or to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Stir all ingredients until combined. If honey is very thick, warm it slightly before mixing.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Honey Balsamic Glaze

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons rice or apple cider vinegar

Stir all ingredients until combined. If honey is very thick, warm it slightly before mixing.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Honey Ginger Glaze

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 1-pound tenderloins, trimmed

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1. Pat the trimmed tenderloins dry with a paper towel. Rub the pork with salt and pepper. For best results, do this and refrigerate the pork for 8 to 24 hours before grilling. If in a hurry, the seasoning can be done right before cooking, while the grill heats up.

2. Mix the honey, ginger, soy, sriracha and rice vinegar.

3 Grill over direct high heat, turning as needed, until pork is browned on all sides and meat measures 135 to 140 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes.

4. Brush the pork with the honey mixture, and cook 1 minute longer, turning once. Immediately remove to platter and let rest 5 minutes.

5. Slice pork on the diagonal into medallions and serve with remaining glaze.

To cook the pork indoors: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Pat pork dry and season with salt and pepper or favorite seasoning blend on all sides. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tenderloins and quickly brown on all sides. Transfer skillet to oven and roast 8 to 15 minutes, or until tenderloins reach an internal temperature of 145 and are pink inside. Meanwhile, wrap the rolls in foil and place them in the oven for 6 to 10 minutes, or until warm.

To make pork tenderloin sliders: Let the pork rest for 5 minutes, then slice on a diagonal into slices about the size of the rolls. To assemble each sandwich, place some mustard on the bottom inside of the roll. Place a lettuce leaf and 2 thin slices of tomato on the top inside of the roll. Add a folded slice of Muenter, Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese. Place two slices of pork on the roll, drizzling a little more glaze on the meat if desired. Serve 2 sliders per person as main dish.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Chile-Rubbed Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Honey Chipotle Glaze

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 1-pound tenderloins, trimmed

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground ancho chiles (or chili powder)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons minced chipotles in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice or cider vinegar, or more to taste

1. Pat the trimmed tenderloins dry with a paper towel. Rub the pork with salt, pepper, chiles, cumin and paprika. For best results, do this and refrigerate the pork for 8 to 24 hours before grilling. If in a hurry, the seasoning can be done right before cooking, while the grill heats up.

2. Mix the honey, chipotles and lemon juice. Taste and add more lemon as needed.

3 Grill over direct high heat, turning as needed, until pork is browned on all sides and meat measures 135 to 140 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes.

4. Brush the pork with the honey mixture, and cook 1 minute longer, turning once. Immediately remove to platter and let rest 5 minutes.

5. Slice pork on the diagonal into medallions and serve with remaining glaze.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Mango Salsa

1 mango, ripe but firm, peeled, pitted and cut into ¼- to ½- inch pieces

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice or to taste

Pinch or two salt

Toss all ingredients together. Taste and add more salt and lime juice if needed. For best results, let sit about room temperature about 30 minutes before serving. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

