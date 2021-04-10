A handful of recently tasted wines

Here's what I've been tasting lately, roughly in order of preference:

--Dow’s 20-year-old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $60. Hazelnut aromas. Apricots, almonds, caramel and toffee in the mouth. Long, persistent finish. Very good plus.

--Chateau Lafleur-Gazin 2014 Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, $47. Blackberry and brambles on the nose. Blackberry, cherry, plum and smoke on the palate. Nicely structured and balanced. Very good.

--Rombauer Vineyards 2018 Zinfandel, Ca., $35. Blackberry and smoky aromas and flavors. Plum, black cherry, tobacco, licorice, spice and vanilla on the palate. A well-balanced, enjoyable zin that doesn’t give away its 15.9% alcohol. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, $40. A great example of Napa chard, made with French oak (70% neutral), sur lie. Apple aromas, with a bit of peach. More apple with some pear and lemon on the palate. Moderate oak, good acidity, touch of minerality, nice finish. Very good.

--Escudo Rojo 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva, Maipo Valley, Chile, $18. Blackberry on the nose. Blackberry, black cherry, plum and licorice on the palate. Smooth, full-bodied, dry, with silky, fine tannins. Good plus.