A look back at some great pies — and memories — from past fairs

Normally, this time of year, I'd be spending a lot of time at the fair, judging contests and generally tasting some of the best home-cooked foods from the best home cooks our community has to offer.
But this isn't a normal year. The Carolina Classic Fair (formerly the Dixie Classic) was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And though the fair folks came up with a four-day drive-thru event to let people buy some of their favorite fair foods, all contests are off, at least until next fall.
Attending those fair contests was like Old Home Week for me and many others, a reunion among people I have come to know well over the years, even though I see most of them but one week out of 52.
Many of the fair contests were more like family gatherings than contests — more about camaraderie than competition. Yes, there was prize money to be made if you were a good cook, but most came for the sheer fun of it, and the opportunity to socialize with those who shared a love of food and cooking.
So while I and others are sorely missing a time we look forward to all year long, I thought I would revisit some memorable contests and winning recipes of years past.
Though cakes perhaps drew the most interest from bakers year after year, I personally enjoyed the pie contests a bit more. What can I say? I'll take pie over cake pretty much any day of the week.
There have been a lot of pie contests at the fair over the years. For many years, Smitty's Fried Pies, a longtime vendor at the fair, sponsored one of the contests in Yesterday Village.
Check out the classic recipe for fried apple pies from Carolyn Webster. Webster is one of many contestants who came back year after year, often entering every one of the Special Fun Food Contests in Yesterday Village. She often would compete against her sisters. She didn't always win first place, but pretty often walked away with a ribbon of some kind.
Webster took first place in the fried-apple-pie contest back in 2004. Her pies featured dried Fuji apples and a nice dusting of cinnamon sugar on top. Webster said at the time that the key to a good fried apple pie is to not overdo the spices. That's good advice for cooks making any kind of pie.
Webster also adds sugar only to taste to compensate for varying levels of sweetness in apples.
At least one year, in 2000, the fair held a contest for that old Southern favorite, chess pie. Sarah Spaugh won the contest that year by taking a simple classic recipe and adding caramelized toasted pecans to the top. Back in those days, Spaugh was the pie contestant to beat. Earlier that year, Spaugh had won Best of Show at the National Pie Championships in Orlando, Fla., which led to an all-expense paid trip to New York City and an appearance on The Early Show on CBS.
In 2003, Spaugh put out her own cookbook, "Sweet Tooth: Down-Home Meals and Blue-Ribbon Desserts" (Carolina Avenue Press), which compiled many of the winning recipes she had submitted to the Dixie Classic Fair over the years. You can still find the book for sale at such places as Amazon.com.
Fair contests are not always about the sugar. Even some of the pie contests of years past appealed to the savory side. Most notably, there were contests for chicken pies — by which generally meant Moravian chicken pie. We all know Moravian chicken pie should never have any vegetables, at least nothing beyond onion, and any chicken pie containing anything green, orange or any color besides some shade of beige or brown would elicit a lot of discussion (and mostly criticism) at fair competitions.
Twenty years ago, these contests tended to draw mostly women. That's no longer the case. But some people were surprised in 2001 when Robert Pate took first place with a stellar chicken pie, beating out his then wife and her two sisters in the process. His wife at the time was Jeanette Pate (now Barbee), sister of Carolyn Webster — yes, the fair contests really are family affairs. Jeanette won sixth place that day, and Carolyn won second.
Robert Pate won with a traditional Moravian Chicken Pie — made with a whole chicken as the first Moravians no doubt intended. His only twist, if you want to call it that, was to use a combination of seasoning blends to give the chicken a little boost.
Another savory pie of years past was won not in a pie contest but in a bacon contest. Annette Owen-Saylor, another frequent competitor and winner, took first place in the 2014 Better With Bacon Contest with her garden fresh bacon pie, a sort of quiche with bacon, eggs, spinach, tomato, onion and cheese. Owen-Saylor knew a thing or two about gardens. Her father, the late Gary Owen, sold his produce at the Cobblestone Farmers Market among other places, and Owen-Saylor and her mother, Kay Owen, often helped him out. Mother and daughter also frequently competed against each other at the fair.
"Most of the ingredients came out of my dad's garden in Pfafftown, including the organic eggs," Owen-Saylor said with pride after winning her blue ribbon in 2014.
There have been so many great recipes — and memories — to come out of my time at the fair that I could probably write a column like this every week till Christmas.
Though we may not have the fair this year, it's nice to know we still have the recipes — and the memories — and hopefully something to look forward to next year.
