A look back at some great pies — and memories — from past fairs

Normally, this time of year, I'd be spending a lot of time at the fair, judging contests and generally tasting some of the best home-cooked foods from the best home cooks our community has to offer.

But this isn't a normal year. The Carolina Classic Fair (formerly the Dixie Classic) was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And though the fair folks came up with a four-day drive-thru event to let people buy some of their favorite fair foods, all contests are off, at least until next fall.

Attending those fair contests was like Old Home Week for me and many others, a reunion among people I have come to know well over the years, even though I see most of them but one week out of 52.

Many of the fair contests were more like family gatherings than contests — more about camaraderie than competition. Yes, there was prize money to be made if you were a good cook, but most came for the sheer fun of it, and the opportunity to socialize with those who shared a love of food and cooking.

So while I and others are sorely missing a time we look forward to all year long, I thought I would revisit some memorable contests and winning recipes of years past.