A look back at some great pies — and memories — from past fairs
Normally, this time of year, I'd be spending a lot of time at the fair, judging contests and generally tasting some of the best home-cooked foods from the best home cooks our community has to offer.

But this isn't a normal year. The Carolina Classic Fair (formerly the Dixie Classic) was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And though the fair folks came up with a four-day drive-thru event to let people buy some of their favorite fair foods, all contests are off, at least until next fall.

Attending those fair contests was like Old Home Week for me and many others, a reunion among people I have come to know well over the years, even though I see most of them but one week out of 52.

Many of the fair contests were more like family gatherings than contests — more about camaraderie than competition. Yes, there was prize money to be made if you were a good cook, but most came for the sheer fun of it, and the opportunity to socialize with those who shared a love of food and cooking.

So while I and others are sorely missing a time  we look forward to all year long, I thought I would revisit some memorable contests and winning recipes of years past. 

Though cakes perhaps drew the most interest from bakers year after year, I personally enjoyed the pie contests a bit more. What can I say? I'll take pie over cake pretty much any day of the week.

There have been a lot of pie contests at the fair over the years. For many years, Smitty's Fried Pies, a longtime vendor at the fair, sponsored one of the contests in Yesterday Village.

Check out the classic recipe for fried apple pies from Carolyn Webster. Webster is one of many contestants who came back year after year, often entering every one of the Special Fun Food Contests in Yesterday Village. She often would compete against her sisters. She didn't always win first place, but pretty often walked away with a ribbon of some kind. 

Webster took first place in the fried-apple-pie contest back in 2004. Her pies featured dried Fuji apples and a nice dusting of cinnamon sugar on top. Webster said at the time that the key to a good fried apple pie is to not overdo the spices. That's good advice for cooks making any kind of pie. 

Webster also adds sugar only to taste to compensate for varying levels of sweetness in apples. 

At least one year, in 2000, the fair held a contest for that old Southern favorite, chess pie. Sarah Spaugh won the contest that year by taking a simple classic recipe and adding caramelized toasted pecans to the top. Back in those days, Spaugh was the pie contestant to beat. Earlier that year, Spaugh had won Best of Show at the National Pie Championships in Orlando, Fla., which led to an all-expense paid trip to New York City and an appearance on The Early Show on CBS.

In 2003, Spaugh put out her own cookbook, "Sweet Tooth: Down-Home Meals and Blue-Ribbon Desserts" (Carolina Avenue Press), which compiled many of the winning recipes she had submitted to the Dixie Classic Fair over the years. You can still find the book for sale at such places as Amazon.com.

Fair contests are not always about the sugar. Even some of the pie contests of years past appealed to the savory side. Most notably, there were contests for chicken pies — by which generally meant Moravian chicken pie. We all know Moravian chicken pie should never have any vegetables, at least nothing beyond onion, and any chicken pie containing anything green, orange or any color besides some shade of beige or brown would elicit a lot of discussion (and mostly criticism) at fair competitions. 

Twenty years ago, these contests tended to draw mostly women. That's no longer the case. But some people were surprised in 2001 when Robert Pate took first place with a stellar chicken pie, beating out his then wife and her two sisters in the process. His wife at the time was Jeanette Pate (now Barbee), sister of Carolyn Webster — yes, the fair contests really are family affairs. Jeanette won sixth place that day, and Carolyn won second. 

Robert Pate won with a traditional Moravian Chicken Pie — made with a whole chicken as the first Moravians no doubt intended. His only twist, if you want to call it that, was to use a combination of seasoning blends to give the chicken a little boost.  

Another savory pie of years past was won not in a pie contest but in a bacon contest. Annette Owen-Saylor, another frequent competitor and winner, took first place in the 2014 Better With Bacon Contest with her garden fresh bacon pie, a sort of quiche with bacon, eggs, spinach, tomato, onion and cheese. Owen-Saylor knew a thing or two about gardens. Her father, the late Gary Owen, sold his produce at the Cobblestone Farmers Market among other places, and Owen-Saylor and her mother, Kay Owen, often helped him out. Mother and daughter also frequently competed against each other at the fair. 

"Most of the ingredients came out of my dad's garden in Pfafftown, including the organic eggs," Owen-Saylor said with pride after winning her blue ribbon in 2014.

There have been so many great recipes — and memories — to come out of my time at the fair that I could probably write a column like this every week till Christmas.

Though we may not have the fair this year, it's nice to know we still have the recipes — and the memories — and hopefully something to look forward to next year. 

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Rooster Rob's Chicken Pie

 

1 4-pound chicken

1 gallon water

5 or 6 sprigs fresh parsley

2 ribs celery

4 baby carrots

¾ teaspoon Nature's Seasons by Morton (or favorite seasoning salt)

1 tablespoon Beau Monde seasoning by Spice Islands (or favorite seasoning salt)

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon flour

1 double pie crust

1 egg, slightly beaten

1. Stew chicken until it percolates and wings flap. Translation: Place chicken in water with celery, carrots, parsley and three seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked, about 1 hour. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Strain broth, discarding vegetables and reserving chicken.

2. Debone, devein, deskin, decartilage the bird. Translation: Remove and discard chicken bones, skin and cartilage. Chop meat. Measure 21/2 cups chopped meat and set aside; reserve any remaining meat for another use.

2. Roll pie crusts into two large circles. (For a 9-inch pie pan, circles should be about 12 inches for bottom crust and 10 inches for top.) Place bottom crust in pie pan.

3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the 2½ cups chopped meat in bottom piecrust. Reserve rest of chicken meat for another use. Sprinkle chicken with black pepper to taste. Sprinkle with the flour. Add enough broth (about ¾ cup) until visible around the edges of the meat but not covering it.

4. Place top crust on pie, trim edges, and crimp to seal. If desired, use a decorative cutter to add pastry designs, such as chickens, brushing the backs of the cutouts first with the beaten egg to help them adhere. Cut a couple slits in top crust to allow steam to vent. Then brush entire top of pie with beaten egg.

5. Bake pie in 400-degree oven for 10 minutes. Then reduce heat to 350 and bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until golden and bubbly.

First place by Robert Pate in a 2001 contest at the Dixie Classic Fair

Garden Fresh Bacon Pie

 

6 organic farm fresh eggs, beaten

1½ cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper

1 small purple candy onion, chopped

1 cup fresh baby spinach, chopped

1 homegrown tomato, chopped

1 pound bacon, cooked until crisp

1½cups shredded mozzarella

1 9-inch refrigerated pie crust

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll and fit the pie crust into a pie plate.

2. Combine eggs, cream, salt and pepper; mix well. Crumble most of the bacon, but reserve a few whole slices to place on top of pie in lattice pattern. Layer the onion, spinach, tomato, crumbled bacon and cheese in the pie crust. Pour the egg mixture on top.

3. Bake the pie 30 to 40 minutes.

4. Layer the reserved bacon on top of the pie in a lattice pattern, then return pie to the oven for 5 more minutes or until mixture is set.

First place by Annette Owen-Saylor of Tobaccoville in a 2014 contest at the Dixie Classic Fair

Classic Chess Pie With Caramelized Toasted Pecans

 

Pie Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter-flavored shortening

¼ cup plain shortening

6 to 7 tablespoons cold milk

Filling:

2 cups sugar2 tablespoons white cornmeal

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, melted

¼ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon white vinegar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

Caramelized Toasted Pecans (recipe below)

1. To make Pie Crust: Combine flour and salt in a bowl. Cut in shortening with pastry blender to form pea-size chunks. Sprinkle with ice-cold milk, 1 tablespoon at a time. Toss lightly with fork until dough forms a ball. Roll out on waxed paper. Place in pie plate and flute edges.

2. To make Filling, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together sugars, cornmeal, flour, salt, butter, milk, vinegar and vanilla. In electric mixer, whip on high speed until light-colored and creamy, scraping down sides occasionally, about 4 minutes. Add eggs and stir just until combined. Add half of Caramelized Toasted Pecans (about 1/2 cup). Pour mixture into pie crust. Bake 50 to 55 minutes, shielding edges of crust with aluminum foil after 10 minutes. (If rest of top starts to get too brown, cover entire top with foil.) Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining Caramelized Toasted Pecans. Cool completely on a wire rack.

First place by Sarah Spaugh in a 2000 contest at the Dixie Classic Fair

Caramelized Toasted Pecans

1½ cups pecan halves

⅓ cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread pecans on cookie sheet or other baking pan and toast 5 minutes, stirring often.

2. Combine brown sugar, butter and maple syrup in medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook about 2 minutes, stirring often, or until sugar dissolves. Add toasted nuts and stir just until coated. Place on buttered foil-lined cookie sheet and return to oven for 1 to 2 minutes, or until sugar starts to bubble. Cool. Chop fine. (Use half of nuts for chess-pie filling and half for topping.)

Old-Fashioned Fried Apple Pies

 

8 ounces dried Fuji apples

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

½ stick (4 tablespoons) butter

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or seeds scraped from inside of vanilla bean

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

⅔ cup shortening

4 to 5 tablespoons cold water

Shortening or oil for frying

Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling

1. Combine apples, water and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 1½ hours or until tender. Mash thoroughly. Stir in butter, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla. Cool completely.

2. Sift together flour and salt. Cut in shortening. Sprinkle water (starting with 4 tablespoons) over the mixture and gently stir with a fork until dough leaves sides of bowl. Gently knead and divide into 10 equal portions. Roll each piece into a 6-inch circle.

3. Spoon 2 level tablespoons of apple filling into center of each circle of dough. Fold top half of circle over bottom half. Moisten edges lightly with water and crimp with floured fork.

4. In a large skillet, heat shortening or oil to a depth of ¼ inch over medium-high heat. Fry pies, in batches as needed to avoid overcrowding the pan, until brown on each side. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle generously with cinnamon sugar.

First place by Carolyn Webster in a 2004 contest at the Dixie Classic Fair

