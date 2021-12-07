A Pizza Place replaces Times Square Pizza in Parkway Plaza

Parkway Plaza has a new pizza place in the same location as an old pizza place.

The Pizza Place — yes, that’s the name — took over the space formerly occupied by Times Square Pizza on Nov. 1. But you may not have noticed — all the old Times Square signage is still in place.

(Times Square still has locations in Greensboro and Lexington.)

The restaurant does look different inside, though, with a brighter look from new paint and tables.

Nadine Carmelo and her mother, Nabila Khazzaka, are the owners of The Pizza Place, and Carmelo is the on-site manager. “I’m from upstate New York. My father ran a pizza restaurant near Cornell (University in Ithaca) for 30 years,” said Carmelo, 30. “I started working there when I was 14 years old. My dad’s retirement project has been to find me a pizza restaurant.”

The Pizza Place sells New York-style pizza, just as Times Square did. In fact, Carmelo said, most of the menu is pretty similar. It includes calzone, stromboli, wings, hot and cold subs and a few pastas.

“The main difference is we’re using a lot of fresh ingredients — fresh mushrooms, fresh peppers, fresh sausage,” Carmelo said.