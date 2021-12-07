 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Pizza Place replaces Times Square Pizzeria in Parkway Plaza
0 Comments

A Pizza Place replaces Times Square Pizzeria in Parkway Plaza

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway Plaza has a new pizza place in the same location as an old pizza place.

The Pizza Place — yes, that’s the name — took over the space formerly occupied by Times Square Pizza on Nov. 1. But you may not have noticed — all the old Times Square signage is still in place.

(Times Square still has locations in Greensboro and Lexington.)

The restaurant does look different inside, though, with a brighter look from new paint and tables.

Nadine Carmelo and her mother, Nabila Khazzaka, are the owners of The Pizza Place, and Carmelo is the on-site manager. “I’m from upstate New York. My father ran a pizza restaurant near Cornell (University in Ithaca) for 30 years,” said Carmelo, 30. “I started working there when I was 14 years old. My dad’s retirement project has been to find me a pizza restaurant.”

The Pizza Place sells New York-style pizza, just as Times Square did. In fact, Carmelo said, most of the menu is pretty similar. It includes calzone, stromboli, wings, hot and cold subs and a few pastas.

“The main difference is we’re using a lot of fresh ingredients — fresh mushrooms, fresh peppers, fresh sausage,” Carmelo said.

Pizza comes in 14-, 18- and 24-inch pies, for $12, $16 and $21, respectively, for cheese only. Additional toppings run from $1 to $3.50, depending on the type of topping and the size of the pizza.

Specials include two slices of gourmet pizza and a 21-ounce drink for $8.50.

Gourmet pizzas are priced with set toppings included. They include Margherita, Buffalo chicken, Greek and The Works, and cap at $33 for a loaded 24-inch pizza.

Subs include cheesesteak, meatball Parmesan, Italian and ham and cheese.

Wings are available in 10 or 20 pieces for $12 or $24 and come in hot, mild, BBQ or teriyaki sauce. They also come with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

The restaurant also offers a few salads, appetizers and desserts.

Drinks include Pepsi products, iced tea and lemonade.

Online ordering and delivery are available through apizzaplacews.com.

(336) 727-7394

+3 
The Pizza Place

Carmelo

 Michael Hastings

The Pizza Place

Address: 1155 Silas Creek Parkway

Phone: 336-722-0021

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Facebook: @thepizzaplacews

Website: thepizzaplacews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florence Pugh takes to Instagram to explain why she recently fainted

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert