A Pizza Place replaces Times Square Pizzeria in Parkway Plaza

Parkway Plaza has a new pizza place in the same location as an old pizza place.
The Pizza Place — yes, that’s the name — took over the space formerly occupied by Times Square Pizza on Nov. 1. But you may not have noticed — all the old Times Square signage is still in place.
(Times Square still has locations in Greensboro and Lexington.)
The restaurant does look different inside, though, with a brighter look from new paint and tables.
Nadine Carmelo and her mother, Nabila Khazzaka, are the owners of The Pizza Place, and Carmelo is the on-site manager. “I’m from upstate New York. My father ran a pizza restaurant near Cornell (University in Ithaca) for 30 years,” said Carmelo, 30. “I started working there when I was 14 years old. My dad’s retirement project has been to find me a pizza restaurant.”
The Pizza Place sells New York-style pizza, just as Times Square did. In fact, Carmelo said, most of the menu is pretty similar. It includes calzone, stromboli, wings, hot and cold subs and a few pastas.
“The main difference is we’re using a lot of fresh ingredients — fresh mushrooms, fresh peppers, fresh sausage,” Carmelo said.
Pizza comes in 14-, 18- and 24-inch pies, for $12, $16 and $21, respectively, for cheese only. Additional toppings run from $1 to $3.50, depending on the type of topping and the size of the pizza.
Specials include two slices of gourmet pizza and a 21-ounce drink for $8.50.
Gourmet pizzas are priced with set toppings included. They include Margherita, Buffalo chicken, Greek and The Works, and cap at $33 for a loaded 24-inch pizza.
Subs include cheesesteak, meatball Parmesan, Italian and ham and cheese.
Wings are available in 10 or 20 pieces for $12 or $24 and come in hot, mild, BBQ or teriyaki sauce. They also come with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
The restaurant also offers a few salads, appetizers and desserts.
Drinks include Pepsi products, iced tea and lemonade.
Online ordering and delivery are available through apizzaplacews.com.
(336) 727-7394