A shot of liquor with that ice cream? No problem. New creamery opens in downtown Winston-Salem.

Chill Nitro has seating for 36 inside. Because of N.C. liquor laws, takeout is not available for any products containing alcohol.

Chill Nitro offers 11 different flavors, each with suggested liquor pairings. And each flavor carries two or three suggested pairings, from house to premium liquor.

The ice cream comes in four sizes: small ($5.89), medium ($6.89), regular ($8.89) and pint ($13.79) — without liquor. The alcohol — which is blended right into the ice cream as it is being made — is priced as an add-on. The small and medium sizes use 1-ounce shots. The regular uses 1.5 ounces, and the pint uses 2 ounces. Customers can also add an extra shot of liquor to any ice cream.

The liquor prices range from $2 for 1 ounce of house liquor to $3.50 for 1 ounce of premium liquor.

The Triple Chocolate Treja Vu can be infused with house chocolate vodka, Kahlua or Woodford Reserve Bourbon. The N.C. Cheesecake ice cream can be paired with Absolut vodka, Jack Daniels Black whiskey or Fisher’s Whiskey. The Raspberry Sorbet can be paired with Absolut vodka, Tiny Cat vodka or Patron tequila.

Other flavors of ice cream include Birthday Cake, Nutella, Gimme S’mores and PB & Chocky.