A shot of liquor with that ice cream? No problem

The Triple Chocolate Treja Vu can be infused with house chocolate vodka, Kahlua or Woodford Reserve Bourbon. The N.C. Cheesecake ice cream can be paired with Absolut vodka, Jack Daniels Black whiskey or Fisher’s Whiskey. The Raspberry Sorbet can be paired with Absolut vodka, Tiny Cat vodka or Patron tequila.

Other flavors of ice cream include Birthday Cake, Nutella, Gimme S’mores and PB & Chocky.

Cook said that the menu probably will expand in time. “With all of the supply issues, we’ve had to scale down the menu,” she said. “Especially with liquor, a lot of things are out of stock now, but we probably will be adding more items in the coming weeks.”

The shop has six Kitchen Aid mixers in clear view so customers can watch as their ice cream is made. “It’s really fun to watch,” Cook said, in part because each blast of nitrogen produces big clouds of frosty vapor that resembles something out of a scientist’s lab.

Cook said that plans call for eventually adding milkshakes and coffee drinks. Chill Nitro also may partner with a local bakery to offer some baked goods, Cook said.