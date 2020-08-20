Winston-Salem has a new pizzeria.
A Slice of Napoli opened Aug. 19 at 5089 Country Club Road, in the space formerly occupied by Kiro Restaurant.
A Slice of Napoli is owned by Daniele Scala, a 37-year-old native of Naples, Italy, and his wife, Elizabeth Grubbs.
Scala was most recently a manager of Francesco’s Italian Restaurant in Winston-Salem but previously co-owned Little Italy in Welcome for about 10 years, until it was shut down by a fire in 2017.
Scala and Grubbs met at another Little Italy in Rural Hall. “I grew up in Rural Hall, and we were both working there. That was about 13 years ago," Grubbs said.
A Slice of Napoli is primarily a pizzeria but also sells subs, salads and more.
Pizza comes two ways: New York style and Sicilian. Unlike the thin round crusts of New York style, Sicilian is a thick and square, made with a different dough. “It’s an all-day process compared to New York pizza,” Scala said.
New York style pizza sells for $6.50 for a small and $10.50 for a large cheese, plus $1.25 to $1.50 for each extra topping. By the slice, pizza is $1.50 a slice plus 50 cents for each topping. Specialty New York pizzas — $13 for small, $18 for large — include white with ricotta and broccoli, Caprese, Buffalo chicken and BBQ chicken Margherita.
Sicilian style pizza comes in one size (14-inch square) and starts at $11 for a cheese pizza.
The menu includes three stromboli and three calzone ($7.95 small, $12.95 large).
There are more than a dozen subs, hot and cold, all for $7.50.
“My favorites are the Philly cheesesteak and the chicken cheesesteak,” Grubbs said.
Other subs include roast beef, tuna, vegetarian Caprese and meatball Parmigiana.
About a half dozen main-dish salads ($8.50 to $9) include Greek, chef’s, tuna and shrimp.
The menu also has burgers, wraps and chicken sandwiches.
The menu doesn’t include pasta dishes, but Scala said they will be offered. “We’ll have one pasta a day — chicken alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti,” he said.
There also will be a soup of the day. “We’ll have all kinds of soup — broccoli and cheese, Buffalo chicken, Italian wedding soup, minestrone," Scala said.
The restaurant is open for dine-in customers as well as takeout. To meet COVID-19 guidelines, seating indoors is currently limited to about 24 seats, but the restaurant has a few small tables outside, too.
Scala and Grubbs are currently waiting on an ABC permit, and, once they have it, will sell beer and wine.
