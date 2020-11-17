A small Thanksgiving can still be a feast

The Bird

If you plan to have two to four people for Thanksgiving, you have several options — with or without leftovers.

If everyone in your group likes white meat, consider a turkey breast. A boneless turkey breast typically runs 2½ to 3 pounds, great for four people with some leftovers. If you have four to six people and want to have a fair amount of leftovers, graduate to a bone-in turkey breast, typically 5 or 6 pounds.

If you like dark meat or prefer a mix of white and dark, you can augment the breast with some turkey legs or drumsticks, sold separately at most supermarkets. Usually the legs are sold two to three to a package — enough for two large or four small appetites.

Another for a group that wants white and dark meat is to simply roast a chicken instead. A 4-pound whole chicken cooks up in about an hour and comfortably feeds four, usually with a bit of leftovers.

If it’s just two of you and you are adamant about not wanting leftovers, a Cornish hen in the way to go. They are not carried in every supermarket and often squirreled away in a freezer case. Cornish hens are like baby chickens and they make a perfect dinner for two where each person can enjoy some breast meat and some thigh and leg meat.