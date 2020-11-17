 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A small Thanksgiving can still be a feast
0 comments

A small Thanksgiving can still be a feast

{{featured_button_text}}

I have to confess that if I’m having 2 or 20 people for Thanksgiving, I’m still going to spend days cooking up all my favorite foods. I can’t help myself.

Maybe you’re one of those people, too. Or maybe you’re one of those people thinking, “It’s just us for Thanksgiving this year? Why bother?”

As I said in my column last week, this might be a good year to let a professional cook Thanksgiving for you. Local restaurants are eager and willing to make you thankful that you didn’t have to cook this Thanksgiving. And with the strain the coronavirus pandemic has put on restaurants, they could use your support.

But if you do plan to cook, it is possible to cook a small feast, even if that sounds like an oxymoron. By scaling back and keeping the preparation simple, you can make a sumptuous supper for two to four people in just a couple of hours.

Below I outline how to make small meal that can still serve as a celebration. Maybe we can't see all our loved ones this year, but celebrating is just as important in bad time as good, maybe more so — we just need to do it safely.

So if like me, you equate celebrations with cooking, but you plan to have a small Thanksgiving group — as the CDC recommends — then read on.

For most of these dishes I’ve offered three options or levels, depending on the amount of time and work you want to put into them.

The Bird

If you plan to have two to four people for Thanksgiving, you have several options — with or without leftovers.

If everyone in your group likes white meat, consider a turkey breast. A boneless turkey breast typically runs 2½ to 3 pounds, great for four people with some leftovers. If you have four to six people and want to have a fair amount of leftovers, graduate to a bone-in turkey breast, typically 5 or 6 pounds.

If you like dark meat or prefer a mix of white and dark, you can augment the breast with some turkey legs or drumsticks, sold separately at most supermarkets. Usually the legs are sold two to three to a package — enough for two large or four small appetites.

Another for a group that wants white and dark meat is to simply roast a chicken instead. A 4-pound whole chicken cooks up in about an hour and comfortably feeds four, usually with a bit of leftovers.

If it’s just two of you and you are adamant about not wanting leftovers, a Cornish hen in the way to go. They are not carried in every supermarket and often squirreled away in a freezer case. Cornish hens are like baby chickens and they make a perfect dinner for two where each person can enjoy some breast meat and some thigh and leg meat.

Level One: For a small Thanksgiving, you might want to just serve the turkey plain, without gravy, or just drizzled with melted butter. Deglaze the pan to create what the French call “jus” — meat drippings. All that entails is boiling a half cup or more of white wine or chicken or vegetable broth or even water and scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Boil down to a few tablespoons and pour the jus over the turkey.

Level Two: Into the deglazing liquid a few fresh cranberries (or even canned cranberry sauce). Fresh berries will need a touch of sugar, honey or maple syrup, too. Boil until syrupy, then swirl in a pat of butter, if desired, and — voila! — you have cranberry glaze.

Level Three: Go for classic gravy, deglazing and adding a mixture of 1 tablespoon flour and 1 tablespoon water for each cup of broth. Simmer, whisking often, about 10 minutes, then taste for seasoning and serve.

You can apply the three levels to the sides, too.

Mashed Potatoes

The simplest potatoes are either baked whole or roasted — the latter are cubed, tossed with a dab of oil, salt and pepper and cooked 30 minutes at 425 degrees (ideally, while the turkey is cooking). Whole baked potatoes need about an hour at 350 to 400 degrees

Mashed potatoes, too, can be as simple as you want them to be: with butter, plus milk, plus garlic, plus herbs — you can decide how much or how little work you want to put into it.

Green Vegetables

The same goes for any green vegetables. At my house, we love green beans.

Level One: Steam or boil the beans and call it a day. Or maybe add a little melted butter.

Level Two: Mix the beans with some sauteed onion or onion and mushrooms.

Level Three: Mix the beans with onions and pimentos and top them with crispy bacon.

And if you want more than meat, starch and greens, you can add more a la carte options while still keeping the portions small.

Sweet Potatoes

Level One: Bake whole sweet potatoes while the turkey cooks. Serve plain or with melted butter.

Level Two: Melt some butter, honey or brown sugar, orange juice and cinnamon together in the microwave. Pour that over your baked and split-open whole potatoes, or toss with peeled cooked chunks.

Level three: Mashed the peeled, baked potatoes with butter, honey or brown sugar, orange juice and cinnamon plus one beaten egg for each cup of potato puree, sprinkle with pecans or marshmallows and divide into ramekins to be baked about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Figure about 1 sweet potato for two people.

Dressing

Ramekins also can be used for dressing on the fly. Take some salad croutons or make some toast — figure one to two slices person — and cube it. Sauté some onion and whatever else you might have — such as celery, carrot, fennel or red bell pepper. Stir in the toast, salt, pepper and a pinch of herbs. Thyme works great, or use any combination of thyme, sage, parsley and rosemary. Stir in broth to make it as moist as you like — taste and adjust the seasoning — then transfer to a ramekin and bake with the turkey until golden brown on top.

Pumpkin “Pie”

Finally — you probably saw this coming — you can even make individual pumpkin pies, or custards. If you want a crust, cut out rounds of store-bought pie dough and press into ramekins or muffin tins. Or save a step and skip the crust altogether while making dessert gluten-free. Either way, for about 4 servings, take half a can (about 7 ounces or ¾ cup) of canned pure pumpkin, and mix with 1 beaten egg, 4 to 6 ounces milk, evaporated milk, half-and-half or cream. Stir in about ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ to 1/3 cup sugar. If desired, add a pinch each of ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Divide among about four ramekins and bake until set, about 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serve warm, room temperature or cold, with maybe some candied pecans or a dollop of whipped cream.

Feel free to mix and match all of these ideas with your favorite recipes, or with takeout from your favorite restaurant. Maybe you only want to bake pie. Maybe it’s the homemade sides that are most important to you and your family.

Also, don’t forget to make it festive. Garnish the plate. Be sure to pick up some fresh parsley, or orange or lemon slices, maybe some cherry tomatoes — something to give an extra pop of color to the plate.

Don’t skip the nice plates, silverware and tablecloths — they are all part of the celebration. And top if all off with some fresh flowers or another table centerpiece.

Thanksgiving may be small this year. It certainly will be different. But it can still be special.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Mashed Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

2 baking (Idaho or russet) potatoes

1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

2 tablespoons butter, or to taste preferably melted

½ cup half-and-half or milk, warmed

Pepper to taste (optional)

1. Peel potatoes, cut into large chunks, about 2 inches square. Place in pot with enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add 1 teaspoon of the salt and bring to a boil, then cook until fork tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Avoid overcooking.

2. Drain potatoes, reserving about ¼ cup cooking water. Return potatoes to pan over medium-low heat. Mash potatoes with potato masher, spoon or fork for a coarse texture, or run through a food mill or ricer for smooth texture. Stir in butter until combined. Add half-and-half or milk and white or black pepper to taste, if desired. Mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired. If potatoes are too dry or will not be served immediately, add a little reserved cooking liquid. Potatoes may be kept warm 30 minutes to an hour covered in a warm (200-degree) oven. Sprinkle with chopped parsley or chives before serving, if udesired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Green Beans with Pimentos and Bacon

Makes 4 servings

1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut as desired

2 to 4 slices bacon, chopped

½ onion, chopped

½ cup jarred pimentos, roasted red peppers or diced fresh red pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add beans and cook until crisp 7 to 10 minutes. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, sauté the chopped bacon in a medium to large saucepan over medium heat until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on paper towel to drain. (Bacon also can be baked whole and then crumbled; just save some drippings.) Add onion to the bacon drippings and sauté about 5 minutes until slightly softened. If using fresh red pepper, add after 2 minutes. Add drained beans and pimentos or roasted red peppers, if using. Toss well. Reduce heat, cover and simmer a few minutes until beans reached desired tenderness.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Roast Turkey Breast With Cranberry Glaze

Makes 4 or more servings

Cooking spray

1 boneless turkey breast, 2½ to 3 pounds (See Note)

Salt and pepper 

Dried sage, thyme or herb seasoning blend (optional)

½ cup dry white wine (or chicken broth or water)

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

Cranberries, fresh or dried

Maple syrup, brown sugar or honey

Cold butter (optional)

1. Spray roasting pan with cooking spray. Pat turkey dry. Rub seasoning all over turkey. Use 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper and ½ to 1 teaspoon total dried herbs per pound of meat. Before seasoning, check whether the meat is packaged in a salt solution; if so, do not add extra salt. If desired, cover and refrigerate overnight to allow meat to absorb seasonings.

2. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place turkey on pan and bake 50 to 60 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 165 degrees. If drippings in pan start to evaporate or get dark, add ½ cup of water to pan.

2. Remove turkey to a cutting board and let rest 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, add wine to the pan and stir, scraping up any browned bits. Transfer the contents of the pan to a small or medium skillet. Stir in broth and a handful of cranberries; simmer about 5 minutes until dried cranberries plump or fresh cranberries soften slightly. If liquid nearly evaporates, add more broth. If using fresh cranberries, add a teaspoon or so of maple sugar, honey or sugar – just enough to tone down the tartness of the berries. Remove from heat when mixture has reduced to about ¾ cup. If desired, for a richer sauce, whisk in 2 or 3 pats of cold butter just before serving.

3. Slice the turkey and serve with the sauce.

Note: The boneless breast may need to be tied with string, or may come already tied, to hold it together. Simply remove string or netting after roasting and before slicing.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving gatherings

Here is the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control for having a safe Thanksgiving gathering during the coronavirus pandemic:

Have an outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Make distancing and other guidelines clear to all guests well ahead of time.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If you must celebrate indoors, open windows to increase ventilation.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils. If you must share food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

For seating, consider having all people of one household at the same table.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News