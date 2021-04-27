A spicy crunchy condiment? Yes please. Chinese Spicy Chili Crisp is catching on big in the U.S.

It hasn’t quite made it onto shelves of the major U.S. supermarkets, but it may be headed there soon.

You can now find Lao Gan Ma brand at any decent Asian food store – including Asia Grocery on Peters Creek Parkway – as well as on Amazon.com.

As far as how to use it, let your imagination be your guide. Its versatility is part of its popularity. Clearly, tossing it with noodles is a winner. For me, it’s enough to eat it with plain noodles, but you certainly could add some vegetables and protein to make a complete meal.

For another simple application, rub some on your toast or biscuit in the morning. It’s not really all that spicy, but it will wake up your taste buds.

Speaking of vegetables, sautéed or roasted vegetables are a great use of Spicy Chili Crisp – probably the way I use it the most.

But I’ve also rubbed it over fish before broiling and stirred some into teriyaki stir-fry sauce. It seems especially well-suited to seafood.

The more I use it, the more I see it as best used in combination with other things. Soups, dips and marinades are all fair game. Grillers, take note: This could be the secret weapon in your killer barbecue sauce.