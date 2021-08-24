A taste of summer, courtesy of the Mediterranean

My simplified, lighter version is one of my favorite casseroles. Perhaps because it is not so much like a casserole but more like baked eggplant with a little sauce and cheese.
Marinated Chickpea Salad
Makes 4 side-dish servings
Dressing:
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
Salt and pepper
4 to 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
1 14-ounce can chickpeas
¼ cup diced red onion
¼ cup red or green bell pepper
¼ cup cucumber, diced
2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, plus a few leaves for garnish
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)
½ cup crumbled feta cheese, plus more for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
1. For the dressing, in a bowl or jar, combine lemon juice, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir and let sit 1 to 2 minutes to let salt dissolve and flavors blend. Then whisk in 4 tablespoons olive oil. Taste and add more olive oil if desired – but mixture should be fairly tangy and lemony.
2. Rinse chickpeas with cold water and drain thoroughly. Place in medium bowl with the onion and bell pepper. Toss with the dressing, then let marinate at room temperature for 1 hour. Alternatively, cover and refrigerate overnight; bring to room temperature before continuing.
3. When ready to serve, stir in cucumber, mint, tomatoes and feta. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with more feta and whole mint leaves. Serve at room temperature.
Note: This recipe can be doubled.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Muhammara (Roasted Red Pepper Dip)
Makes about 1½ cups
3 red bell peppers
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided use, plus garnish
½ cup (about 2 ounces) walnut pieces, plus more for garnish
1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
½ cup breadcrumbs (or crumbled wheat crackers)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses (See Note)
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ¼ teaspoon crush red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon salt
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Brush the bell peppers with ½ tablespoon oil, and place in a lightly oiled oven-safe pan or cast-iron skillet. Roast the peppers for 20 to 30 minutes, turning once or twice. (Alternatively, char the peppers over the flames of a gas stove on all sides, using tongs.)
2. Place the walnuts on a sheet pan and toast them for 10 to 15 minutes at the same time that the peppers cook. Watch the nuts carefully to make sure they don’t burn.
2. Place the peppers in a heatproof mixing bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit 10 to 15 minutes. They are done when the trapped steam has loosened the skins enough to make them easy to peel. When the peppers cool a bit, peel them and discard the cores and seeds. Roughly chop the peppers.
3. To a food processor bowl, add walnuts, garlic, breadcrumbs, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, cumin, Aleppo or crushed red pepper flakes and salt. Process until smooth. Add chopped peppers and puree until smooth. With the food processor running, add remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil. Taste and add more salt, lemon juice or olive oil as needed. For best results, cover and refrigerate overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
4. To serve, bring to room temperature. Place in a bowl and garnish with walnuts and a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of parsley if desired. Serve with toasted pita chips – or on grilled fish or meat kabobs. Keep leftovers refrigerated in an airtight container for one week.
Note: Pomegranate molasses is sold in many supermarkets, but, if not available, substitutes include cranberry juice concentrate, a mix of equal parts lemon juice and honey or sugar, balsamic vinegar and sugar.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Greek Shrimp, Tomatoes and Feta
Makes 4 servings
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup onion, finely diced (optional)
2 cloves minced garlic
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup dry white wine
½ teaspoon oregano (optional)
1½ cups chopped tomatoes (1½ pints cherry tomatoes, halved, or 1 15-ounce can diced)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pound shrimp, peeled
½ cup crumbled feta
¼ cup chopped parsley
8 ounces cooked short pasta or crusty bread
1. If serving with pasta, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil, onion if using, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, 3 to 5 minutes, until onions begin to soften.
2. Add wine and bring to a simmer. When wine has reduced by half, add the oregano and tomatoes plus salt and pepper to taste. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are cooked and sauce has thickened slightly, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the pasta if using, then drain.
3. Add the shrimp to the tomatoes and cook over medium-low heat, stirring often, just until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in half of the feta and half of the parsley.
4. Serve immediately over pasta or with crusty bread, sprinkling the top with remaining feta and parsley.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Easy Eggplant Parmesan Take 12
Makes 4 servings
Olive oil
3 to 4 pounds fresh tomatoes (See Note)
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 to 2½ pounds eggplant (6 to 8 small) peeled if desired and cut in ½-inch slices (See Note)
3 eggs, beaten
2 cups panko breadcrumbs or more as needed
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves, or more to taste
Pinch of crushed red-pepper flakes
1 to 1½ cups (4 to 6 ounces) freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1. Heat oven broiler. Have and core the tomatoes and place on oiled baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Broil tomatoes until the flesh has slightly softened and the skins have loosened, about 10 minutes, turning once.
2. Switch oven to bake and set temperature at 425 degrees. Grease a large sheet pan with olive oil. Peel eggplant if desired, especially if the eggplant are large. Slice eggplant into ½-inch slices. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Dip each slice in beaten egg, then coat on both sides with breadcrumbs, turning and pressing gently. Arrange as many as will fit in a single layer on the greased pan. Use a second pan if needed to avoid crowding the eggplant. Bake until tender and browned, 20 to 30 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. When tomatoes are cool enough to handle, remove skins and gently squeeze out or scoop out seeds if desired, then roughly chop. (If squeezing out the seeds, you may want to use a sieve over a bowl to catch flavorful juices.) Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook, mashing tomatoes with a spoon, until sauce is thick, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons basil. Taste and add more salt and pepper as needed. The sauce should be well seasoned. You should have about 3 to 4 cups.
4. Turn oven to the bake setting and set at 375 degrees. Spread a thin film of tomato sauce into a 9-by-13-inch or other large, shallow baking dish. You want a bed of sauce for the eggplant, not a lake. Arrange a layer of eggplant slices over the sauce. Sprinkle with some cheese and any additional basil, if desired. Repeat layers until all ingredients are used, ending with cheese.
5. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until eggplant heats through, cheese melts and excess liquid evaporates. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Note: If using large eggplant, it is best to salt and drain them first. In a colander, toss eggplant slices with 2 teaspoons salt. Let stand 30 minutes. Arrange in a single layer on a dish towel and roll up tightly to extract excess water. (Don’t add extra salt when preparing to cook them.) You will get about 1 cup of sauce for each pound of tomatoes. So if you want to substitute canned tomatoes or sauce in this recipe, you’ll need at least one 28-ounce can tomatoes or sauce, which measures about 3 cups. If desired, the tomatoes don’t need to be broiled first. They can be blanched to remove skins, then chopped and placed in a pot, or, if you prefer to leave the skins, the tomatoes can be chopped raw and put directly into the pot. Skinless, seedless tomatoes make a more refined sauce, but some people are OK with leaving them in the sauce.
Tips
- Be sure that the eggplant is tender before assembling the dish. The eggplant won’t cook much more after the final step in the oven.
- Taste the eggplant and tomato sauce before assembling the dish. Both should be well seasoned, as it’s nearly impossible to evenly season the assembled casserole.
- To peel the eggplant or not may come down to personal preference, but larger eggplants tend to have tougher skins. Small eggplants have thinner skins, and those skins are rich in nutrients. Sometimes a compromise works well: Peel half of eggplant in stripes.
- Avoid adding more cheese. It will be tempting, but at a certain point the cheese takes over and you’ll barely be aware of any eggplant hiding under it.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!