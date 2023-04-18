Actor Danny Trejo is back with his second cookbook. Just as his first book served as a companion to his Trejo’s Tacos restaurants, his second is linked with the newer but similar Trejo’s Cantina.
“Trejo’s Cantina” (Clarkson Potter, $28), cowritten with Hugh Garvey, focuses as much on the beverages at the restaurant as it does the food.
“The technical definition of a cantina is a Mexican restaurant that serves drinks,” Trejo wrote in the book’s introduction. “But, culturally, cantinas are a lot more than that. When I was growing up in Los Angeles, they were places on the side streets of downtown or the East side where many would gather to get away from the heat of a hot summer day, the challenges of life, hang with their friends, have a drink and feel like they belonged.”
Trejo shares memories of his father and uncles taking him along to hang out in cantinas after church on Sundays. He also notes he hasn’t “touched a drop of alcohol in over 50 years,” saying that the importance of a cantina for him is that sense of community. “They’re festive gathering places where people come to enjoy life and celebrate each other’s company.”
People are also reading…
He said that he designed Trejo’s Cantina as an inclusive place that offers something for everyone: drinkers and nondrinkers, meat eaters and vegans.
Whereas his first book, “Trejo’s Tacos,” consisted of mostly classic taqueria food, sometimes with a modern twist, “Trejo’s Cantina” is full of “more of the Mexican food that Angelenos like me eat every day,” he wrote.
The book starts with a brief but handy primer on cocktails, which Trejo says fall into three categories: sours, highballs and aromatics. Sours, like margaritas or daiquiris, generally follow a formula of 2 ounces strong paired with 1 ounce sweet and 1 ounce sour. Highballs, like a Moscow mule or vodka and ginger ale, are traditionally heavier on the mixers and not so dependent on precise measurements. Aromatics, such as martinis and Manhattans, tend to be stronger – more booze, no fruit juice – and usually start with a “base spirit and a fortified wine or aperitif like vermouth.”
The cocktail chapter also covers the major types of liquor, mixing equipment and utensils, ice and glassware.
The first set of recipes, though, are for alcohol-free drinks. These include agua frescas made with cucumber-jalapeno, watermelon or tamarind. There’s a manzana verde made with apples, lime and cinnamon-honey syrup. Though most of these are cold and refreshing, there is a recipe for a Mexican hot chocolate with banana.
Cocktails include a number of signature drinks. Tattoo Ink combines mezcal, lime, chile-poblano liqueur, agave syrup and activated charcoal – the latter to give the drink its black color and a slight toasty flavor.
The Mexicillin is a twist on the Penicillin that uses mezcal instead of scotch. The Nacho Dirty Martini contains a cheese-stuffed olive. There’s also a pina colada that incorporates avocado.
The food recipes are divided into three chapters: Sauces, Sauces & Dips; Snacks & Sides; and Main Events.
Among the salsas and dips are queso fundido, Mexican Thousand Island dressing (with chipotle, cilantro, jalapeno and lime), and habanero tartar sauce.
Snacks include Mexican-style deviled eggs and Caesar salad with pepitas, as well as beans, green rice and Mexican slaw.
The entrée recipes include tuna tostadas with crispy garlic, burger empanadas, cornmeal waffles with ancho-mezcal maple syrup and “danger dogs” – a popular L.A. street food consisting of a bacon-wrapped hot dog. Trejo’s version of the danger dog is served with peppers, onions, jalapenos, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
Clearly, Trejo didn’t create all these recipes. And he thanks a long list of employees, friends and collaborators at the back of the book. But Trejo’s outsized personality, his sense of fun and his sincere commitment to the people of Hollywood and L.A. come through on nearly every page of this book.
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj