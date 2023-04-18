Lavender Paloma Makes 1 cocktail ¼ ounce (½ tablespoon) fresh lime juice ¾ ounce (1½ tablespoons) fresh grapefruit juice ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) Lavender Syrup (recipe below) ¾ ounce(1½ tablespoons) tequila blanco ¾ ounce (1½ tablespoons) mezcal Ice 2 ounces (¼ cup) club soda Sprig of fresh lavender, for garnish In a cocktail shaker, combine the lime juice, grapefruit juice, lavender syrup, tequila blanco, and mezcal. Add 1½ cups ice, seal the shaker, and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail. Open the shaker and add the club soda. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass and garnish with the sprig of fresh lavender. Recipe from “Trejo’s Cantina” (Clarkson Potter) Lavender Syrup Makes 3 cups 16 ounces (2 cups) water 1 tablespoon dried lavender 2 cups sugar 1. In a small pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the lavender. 2. Remove from the heat and let the liquid steep for 10 minutes. Add the sugar and stir until it has dissolved. 3. Strain the syrup through a fine- mesh sieve into a container, cover, and store in the fridge until ready to use. Recipe from “Trejo’s Cantina” (Clarkson Potter)

Cucumber-Jalapeño Aqua Fresca Makes four 6-ounce servings 1 medium cucumber, sliced 1 (¼-inch) slice jalapeño 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice 4 teaspoons sugar Salt Ice 16 ounces (2 cups) club soda Lime slices, for garnish 1. In a blender, combine the cucumber, jalapeño, 8 ounces (1 cup) water, the lime juice, and sugar and blend until the mixture is smooth. 2. Strain the juice through a medium fine-mesh sieve into a 1-pint container. (Discard the solids. 3. Add a pinch of salt, taste for balance, and add a bit more if necessary. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 4. To serve, pour 2 ounces (¼ cup) of the juice mix into each ice-filled Collins glass. Add 4 ounces (½ cup) club soda to each glass and gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with lime slices and serve. Recipe from “Trejo’s Cantina” (Clarkson Potter)

Queso Fundido Makes 6 to 8 servings 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola 5 ounces fresh chorizo, removed from casings ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons diced white onion, divided use 1 large garlic clove, minced 1 cup half-and-half 6 ounces Velveeta, roughly chopped (from 8 slices) 2½ cups shredded Mexican cheese blend 1 (4-ounce) can chopped Hatch green chiles 1 tablespoon chopped canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon chili powder 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro Tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas, for serving 1. In a medium skillet, warm the canola oil over medium heat until it begins to shimmer, about 2 minutes. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s fully cooked and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Remove the chorizo from the pan and set aside. 2. Add ¼ cup of the onion and the garlic to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Return the chorizo to the pan and cook for 3 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside. 3. In a large heavy saucepan, combine the half-and- half and Velveeta and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the Velveeta is melted, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the Mexican cheese blend and stir until the cheese has melted and the mixture is smooth, about 3 minutes. Mix in the Hatch chiles, chipotle pepper, oregano, and chili powder. 4. Transfer the melted queso to a warm dish or cast- iron pan and top with the reserved chorizo-onion mixture, remaining 2 tablespoons diced onion, and the cilantro. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas. Recipe from “Trejo’s Cantina” (Clarkson Potter)