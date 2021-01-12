 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Add a little spice — and bourbon — to nuts
0 comments
TasteFood

Add a little spice — and bourbon — to nuts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bourbon Spiced Pecans

Bourbon Spiced Pecans make a nice addition to any cheese plate.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Bourbon Spiced Pecans are a simple way to dress up nuts, and they make a nice snack this time of year.

Spiced nuts such as this also make a nice addition to a cheese or charcuterie plate.

Arrange the cheese on a background of black slate or a weathered cutting board. Arrange smaller wooden plates or decorative bowls on the boards to contain runny cheese and fill with crackers, olives and spiced nuts.

+1 
Lynda Balslev

Lynda Balslev

 Andrews McMeel Universal

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

Bourbon Spiced Pecans

Makes 2 cups

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup bourbon

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon cayenne

2 cups pecan halves

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

2. Combine the sugar, bourbon, salt, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne in a medium bowl and whisk to blend. Add the pecans and stir to thoroughly coat.

3. Pour the pecans onto the prepared baking sheet and spread out in one layer. Bake until browned and crusty, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and slide the parchment and pecans onto a rack to cool completely. Break the pecans apart and store in an airtight container.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News