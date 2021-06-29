Alma Mexicana reopens in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter

Alma Mexicana reopened June 24 in Innovation Quarter after being closed for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alma Mexicana occupies one corner of the Bailey Power Plant building at 492 Patterson Ave., at the intersection with Fifth Street.

The restaurant is serving lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Claire Calvin closed the restaurant last summer over uncertainties about the pandemic and to focus her efforts on her flagship restaurant, the Porch Kitchen & Cantina, which she owns with her husband, Matt Giegengack.

Calvin said she originally planned to reopen Alma in April or May, but reopening took a little longer than expected.

“All of the staff is brand new, mostly people new to the service industry,” Calvin said. "But we have a good group of smart, young people."

She said that Alma’s menu has been slightly streamlined until the new staff gets settled in.

Lunch offers tacos, rice bowls, salads and burritos. Those are all available at dinner, and the dinner menu also includes ceviches and such plates as carnitas lettuce wraps, steak enchiladas and chicken flautas.