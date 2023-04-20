Claire Calvin announced that her restaurant in Innovation Quarter, Alma Mexicana, will be changing to a new concept called El Costeño, which translates roughly as “the coastal dweller.”

Calvin, who also owns The Porch and East of Texas, said in an Instagram video that her longtime kitchen director, Alex Garcia, is spearheading the new concept.

Alma Mexicana opened in 2018 at 492 Patterson Ave. at the corner of Fifth Street in the Bailey Power Plant. Garcia has managed the restaurant from the beginning.

Alma’s original concept was essentially a contemporary spin on Mexican food. The new concept moves the focus to Mexican seafood dishes.

“This concept is about where I’m from – Acapulco, Guerrero. So I gotta bring the coast of Acapulco here to Winston-Salem,” Garcia said. “We’re going to have some delicious mariscos – seafood plates – and micheladas.”

Marisco is the Spanish word for seafood, and can cover a wide variety of dishes. A michelada is a drink of beer mixed with lime juice, chiles and spices, typically served in a salt-rimmed glass as for a margarita. Also as with margaritas, there are lots of different variations of micheladas.

“We’re going to take a couple of weeks to change the concept over,” Calvin said. “And, in the meantime, we’re going to be open for lunch Monday through Friday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) just like we have been. And then we will be reopening for dinner.”