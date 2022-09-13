 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Almond salsa verde makes a refreshing topping for roast salmon

It doesn’t take much to dress up a nice piece of fresh salmon.

One of the most satisfying toppings is a simple salsa verde of sorts — kind of a cross between a rich pesto and a tangy chimichurri.

Almonds add just enough richness here, but they vie with the herbs, capers and other ingredients, all of which keep things fresh and lively.

Serve this over rice or with roasted potatoes.

Roast Salmon with Almond Salsa Verde

4 5- to 6-ounce salmon fillets

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Almond salsa verde:

½ cup firmly-packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup firmly-packed fresh cilantro leaves

1 bunch green onions (4 to 6), trimmed

3 tablespoons capers, drained

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or more to taste

⅓ to ½ cup sliced almonds

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil if desired. Lightly coat salmon with oil on all sides and generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast for 12 to 15 for medium doneness.

2. Meanwhile, make the salsa verde. Place the herbs, green onions, capers, garlic and vinegar in a food processor and process until well chopped. Generously season with salt and pepper. Add almonds to processor and pulse until they are roughly chopped. Add olive oil and pulse just until combined.

3. Serve the salmon immediately topped with the salsa verde.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

