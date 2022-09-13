Almond salsa verde makes a refreshing topping for roast salmon

It doesn’t take much to dress up a nice piece of fresh salmon.
One of the most satisfying toppings is a simple salsa verde of sorts — kind of a cross between a rich pesto and a tangy chimichurri.
Almonds add just enough richness here, but they vie with the herbs, capers and other ingredients, all of which keep things fresh and lively.
Serve this over rice or with roasted potatoes.
