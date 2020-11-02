Americans paying more for groceries during pandemic, survey says

A recent survey has found that Americans are reporting higher grocery bills since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
C+R Research recently surveyed 2,040 consumers about the effects of the pandemic on their food budget, spending habits and diets.
Here are some of the results:
- 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during the pandemic; the average amount was $139 a week.
- Americans say they've been paying more especially for meat, eggs and milk during the pandemic.
- 65% have cut back on their weekly food budget during the pandemic.
- 65% have changed their diet during the pandemic with 71% reporting "stress eating" more.
- 75% also reported spending more on household goods during the pandemic.
The full report is available at www.crresearch.com/covid-consumer-prices.
