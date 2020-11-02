 Skip to main content
Americans paying more for groceries during pandemic, survey says
0 comments

Groceries

Meat is one of the top items that grocery shoppers are paying more for, according to a recent survey.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

A recent survey has found that Americans are reporting higher grocery bills since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

C+R Research recently surveyed 2,040 consumers about the effects of the pandemic on their food budget, spending habits and diets.

Here are some of the results:

  • 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during the pandemic; the average amount was $139 a week.
  • Americans say they've been paying more especially for meat, eggs and milk during the pandemic.
  • 65% have cut back on their weekly food budget during the pandemic.
  • 65% have changed their diet during the pandemic with 71% reporting "stress eating" more.
  • 75% also reported spending more on household goods during the pandemic.

The full report is available at www.crresearch.com/covid-consumer-prices.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

