Angelina's Teas is adding imported gourmet foods

Angelina’s Teas, 125 S. Stratford Road, has slowly been expanding its offering of gourmet foods.

The shop, which opened in 2005, has long been known for its large selection of teas – more than 500 kinds – as well as tea cups, pots and other accessories.

And for years it has carried locally made Brasstown Chocolate and a wide selection of honey.

Last October, Angelina’s owner Wade Gibbert agreed to take on Peak olive oils and vinegars when Peak closed its retail space next door.

Gibbert soon added imported Italian pasta, bruschetta and other items to accompany the oils and vinegars. He since has added jams, scone mixes, Tunisian couscous and harissa, German spaetzle, and Spanish cured meats and cheeses.

Gibbert has plans to add even more gourmet foods in coming months.

Angelina’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 336-722-9532 or visit Angelina's Teas on Facebook or www.angelinasteas.com.

