 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Antique toasters will be topic of Lewisville lecture

  • 0
Antique toaster

An early toaster marketed by Duke Power in the 1930's extremely popular as a wedding gift. (Journal photo by Jennifer Rotenizer)

 Michael Hastings

The Lewisville Historical Society will sponsor a program about antique toasters at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville.

Richard Gray Mock, a historian and antique collector, will present a program "All About Antique Toasters." Mock also will present his collection of antique toasters.

Mock's talk "will trace toaster development from the open hearth kitchens of the 1700s to the modern toaster technology of today," according to a statement.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served.

The society recommends following current COVID-19 guidelines for indoor activities.

For more information, call Merrikay Brown at 336-766-5842.​

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Maverick' becomes the first $1 billion Tom Cruise movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert