Antique toasters will be topic of Lewisville lecture

The Lewisville Historical Society will sponsor a program about antique toasters at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville.

Richard Gray Mock, a historian and antique collector, will present a program "All About Antique Toasters." Mock also will present his collection of antique toasters.

Mock's talk "will trace toaster development from the open hearth kitchens of the 1700s to the modern toaster technology of today," according to a statement.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served.

The society recommends following current COVID-19 guidelines for indoor activities.

For more information, call Merrikay Brown at 336-766-5842.​

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

