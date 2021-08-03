Antonio's opens in Lewisville, offering pizza, pasta and more

Lewisville has a new Italian restaurant. Antonio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria opened July 28 at 156 Lowes Food Drive in the Lewisville Commons shopping center just off Shallowford Road.
Antonio’s is the second restaurant for owner Frank Giaimo, who owns Luigi’s Restaurant, Bar & Pizzeria in Summerfield. Ilsis Fuentes is Giaimo’s on-site operating partner for the restaurant. The kitchen staff is led by executive chef Joe Tanveer, sous chef Chase Tuttle and line cook Carlos Mercado. Giaimo’s nephew Nino Giaimo is handling the overall management of the restaurant for his uncle. (Triad diners may know Nino Giaimo as the owner of GIA in Greensboro.)
Antonio’s — named after Frank Giaimo’s eldest son — has a broad menu of pizza, pasta and sandwiches. “The menu is very similar to Luigi’s,” Nino Giaimo said.
The restaurant seats about 80 indoors. Giaimo said he is waiting on ABC permits so he can sell beer and wine.
Appetizers include chicken wings (8 for $11.50 0r 12 for $13.50), arancini (fried meat and pea rice balls, 6 for $10.95) and toasted ravioli ($9.50).
Salads include Caesar ($11) and spinach salmon ($17.40).
The New York style pizza comes in 12-, 14- and 16-inch sizes. A small cheese pizza is $13; a large is $15.40. There also is a personal cheese pizza for $8. Additional toppings are extra.
Specialty pizzas run from $17.25 to $24. The Mediterranean Herb included garlic, grilled chicken, spinach, artichokes and bacon. The Combination is topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
Antonio’s has about a dozen pasta dishes and other entrees. Baked dishes include manicotti ($15.50), lasagna ($14.40) and eggplant Parmigiana ($15.50). Specialty dishes include chicken Marsala ($18.40); penne con vodka with shrimp or chicken ($18.75); piccata with chicken or salmon ($18.40, $20.50); and linguine pescatore with mussels, squid, shrimp and scallops ($20.50).
“You also can build your own pasta,” Giaimo said, by choosing the type of pasta, sauce and such extras as shrimp, chicken, meatballs and broccoli.
The restaurant also has calzone, stromboli, paninis, burgers, and hot and cold subs. A 12-inch Italian sub sells for $11.75. The chicken or steak Philly is $12, as is the meatball sub.
Paninis include the Sicilian chicken ($12) with pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, marinated grilled chicken breast, onions and Provolone on ciabatta.
Nino Giaimo said that Antonio’s aims to provide familiar food done well. “The goal is to offer good-old Italian-American food.”
