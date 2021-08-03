Antonio's opens in Lewisville, offering pizza, pasta and more

Appetizers include chicken wings (8 for $11.50 0r 12 for $13.50), arancini (fried meat and pea rice balls, 6 for $10.95) and toasted ravioli ($9.50).

Salads include Caesar ($11) and spinach salmon ($17.40).

The New York style pizza comes in 12-, 14- and 16-inch sizes. A small cheese pizza is $13; a large is $15.40. There also is a personal cheese pizza for $8. Additional toppings are extra.

Specialty pizzas run from $17.25 to $24. The Mediterranean Herb included garlic, grilled chicken, spinach, artichokes and bacon. The Combination is topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Antonio’s has about a dozen pasta dishes and other entrees. Baked dishes include manicotti ($15.50), lasagna ($14.40) and eggplant Parmigiana ($15.50). Specialty dishes include chicken Marsala ($18.40); penne con vodka with shrimp or chicken ($18.75); piccata with chicken or salmon ($18.40, $20.50); and linguine pescatore with mussels, squid, shrimp and scallops ($20.50).

“You also can build your own pasta,” Giaimo said, by choosing the type of pasta, sauce and such extras as shrimp, chicken, meatballs and broccoli.