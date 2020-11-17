Apple crisp lets natural sweetness of the fruit shine through

It's fall, and in my book, that means it's time for apple crisp. When it comes to a good recipe, I follow the popular adage: If it's not broken, don't fix it. This recipe is my go-to recipe throughout the year. The method and amounts remain consistent, and I'll change up the types of fruit, spices and nuts according to the season.

A crisp should contain seasonal fruits at their peak in flavor, enhanced with a dusting of sugar and spice. The topping should be crumbly and not cloyingly sweet, allowing the natural sweetness of the fruit to shine through. As for the garnish, I prefer the lightness of whipped cream, gently sweetened so it won't overwhelm the dessert - and preferably fortified with a nip of spirits to complement the fruit filling.

This recipe makes a generous amount of topping - enough to blanket a 10-cup or 11-by-7-inch baking dish. When assembling the filling, it's important to have a deep layer of fruit, so feel free to increase the amount of fruit or adjust the shape of the baking dish as needed. Pile the topping on thick, so it will add a delightful cookie crunch to the filling.

If you have extra topping, it can be refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for up to one month. There's nothing wrong with having a little leftover for a last-minute dessert; chances are you'll be making crisps throughout the season.

