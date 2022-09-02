 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apple Festival set for Sept. 24 at Historic Bethabara

Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, will hold its annual Apple Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The festival will include local apples for sale, historical information, local artisans, puppet shows, live music and more.

Admission is free. 

Spend the first Saturday of fall visiting with artisans, listening to local musicians, exploring history, watching a puppet show, eating a meal from a local food truck, and choosing the perfect bag of apples to take home. Admission is free; there are charges for crafts, food/apples, and drinks.

For more information, visit historicbethabara.org.

