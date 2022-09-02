Apple Festival set for Sept. 24 at Historic Bethabara

Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, will hold its annual Apple Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The festival will include local apples for sale, historical information, local artisans, puppet shows, live music and more.

Spend the first Saturday of fall visiting with artisans, listening to local musicians, exploring history, watching a puppet show, eating a meal from a local food truck, and choosing the perfect bag of apples to take home. Admission is free; there are charges for crafts, food/apples, and drinks.