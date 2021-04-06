Are you a chocolate addict? Then we've got a book for you

Ultraflaky chocolate croissants. Baileys dark chocolate pecan chess pie. Super-chewy chocolate snickerdoodles. Chocolate peanut butter Bundt cake. Espresso Kahlua chocolate brownie bites. Honey-roasted salted cashew chocolate fudge.

If recipes like these get your mouth watering, you may be a chocolate addict.

And if you are, we’ve got a book for you.

Sabine Venier wrote “The Chocolate Addict’s Baking Book” (Page Street Publishing, $23) for the chocoholic in all of us.

Venier is the founder of the popular baking blog AlsotheCrumbsPlease.com. “The Chocolate Addict’s Baking Book,” This is her first cookbook.

Venier, a self-described “chocolate freak,” includes about 75 recipes in the book that run the gamut, all organized by type. In addition to pies, tarts, cakes, muffins, candy, bread, cookies and brownies, the book even has a section on no-bake recipes.

The book has plenty of classic chocolate treats. But it has a few twists here and there.

The book also has a mix of easy to more involved recipes.