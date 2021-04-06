Are you a chocolate addict? Then we've got a book for you

The book wraps up with a few breads and pastries, including glazed bacon chocolate doughnuts, double chocolate raisin brioche bread and white-chocolate matcha cream puffs.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake
Makes 16 servings
Cake:
Unsalted butter, for pan
2¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for pan
½ cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder, spooned and leveled
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1¾ cups sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1½ cups milk
Swirl:
1 cup creamy peanut butter
⅓ cup unpacked powdered sugar
¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
⅛ teaspoon salt
Ganache:
¾ cup semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
⅜ cup heavy whipping cream
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 10-inch) Bundt pan and set aside.
2. Make the cake batter: In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and espresso powder (if using), and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar on medium speed until fluffy and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix until incorporated, about 1 minute, adding the vanilla along with the second egg. Then, alternately add the flour mixture and milk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture, and stir just until combined. Set aside.
4. Make the swirl: In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla and salt until combined and creamy, 1 to 2 minutes.
5. Spoon one-half to two-thirds of the chocolate batter into the prepared pan and spoon the peanut butter swirl evenly on top. Top with the remaining chocolate batter. Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let the cake cool in the pan for 1 hour. Once cool, invert the cake onto a wire rack or plate and let cool completely.
6. Make the ganache: Place the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the cream on a medium setting until it starts to simmer, about 1 minute. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes. Then, stir until the chocolate is completely melted and the ganache is smooth.
7. Drizzle the ganache on top of your Bundt cake and let dry for 1 hour. Then, cut the cake into slices and serve. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days or freeze without ganache for up to 2 months.
Recipe from “The Chocolate Addict’s Book” (Page Street Publishing)
Baileys Dark Chocolate Pecan Chess Pie
Makes 16 servings
Piecrust:
1⅛ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for dusting
¼ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup pecans, roughly chopped
½ cup cold unsalted butter, chopped
4 to 6 tablespoons cold water
Filling:
2 large eggs
1¼ cups packed dark brown sugar
½ cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder, spooned and leveled
½ cup Baileys Irish Cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1½ cups pecans, chopped
1. Make the piecrust: In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, salt and pecans and pulse a few times. Then, add the butter and pulse 4 or 5 times, or until pea-sized butter pieces are still visible. Add 1 tablespoon of the cold water at a time, pulsing one or two times after each addition. Stop adding water and pulsing when you notice that the dough comes together and starts to clump.
2. Without kneading the dough, transfer it to a sheet of plastic wrap and form into a 1- to 11⁄2-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.
3. After chilling, on a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into an 11-inch even circle and transfer to a 9-inch pie dish. Evenly press the dough into the bottom and against the sides of the pie dish and flute the edges. Freeze the piecrust for 30 minutes.
4. While the crust is in the freezer, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
5. Line the chilled piecrust with parchment paper and weight it down with pie weights, distributing the pie weights evenly and also pressing them lightly against the sides to prevent the sides from shrinking too much.
6. Bake for 10 minutes. Then, remove it from the oven and, taking care not to burn yourself, remove the pie weights along with the parchment paper, then set the piecrust aside.
7. Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, cocoa powder, Baileys, vanilla and salt just to combine, about 1 minute. Stir in the melted butter to combine. 8. Add the pecans and mix just to incorporate.
9. Pour the filling into the prebaked piecrust and bake the pie for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top is set.
10. Remove it from the oven and let it cool completely, then transfer the pie to the fridge to chill for at least 4 hours.
11. Slice the pie before serving. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Recipe from “The Chocolate Addict’s Book” (Page Street Publishing)
Superchewy Chocolate Snickerdoodles
Makes 12 cookies
Coating:
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon unsweetened natural cocoa powder
Cookies:
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup packed light brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
½ cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder, spooned and leveled
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
2. Make the coating: In a small bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, cinnamon and cocoa powder and set aside.
3. Make the cookie dough: In a large bowl, using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, mix the butter and both sugars on medium speed just until combined, about 1 minute. Then, add the egg and vanilla and mix for about 30 seconds, or just until combined. Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and mix until incorporated, about 1 minute.
4. Scoop 12 equal-sized balls (about 2 to 3 tablespoons) of cookie dough and roll in the coating mixture to cover them entirely. Place 6 cookies, about 3 inches apart, on each prepared baking sheet. Bake one sheet at a time for 8 to 9 minutes, or until the cookies look puffy and dry.
Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes, or until firm enough to move. Then, transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. The cookies will stay fresh in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
Note: Make sure that you mix the cookie dough as little as possible, to achieve super chewy chocolate snickerdoodles. Overmixing is a common reason that cookies end up unintentionally cakey instead.
Recipe from “The Chocolate Addict’s Book” (Page Street Publishing)