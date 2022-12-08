Are you a K-pop fan? This new Winston-Salem restaurant is for you.

A new café pays tribute to K-pop music while featuring Korean street food.

K Stop opened Dec. 1 at 3872 Oxford Station Way off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

K Stop is owned by the same family that opened Binki Café a few doors down at 3894 Oxford Station Way in the same strip center in March.

R’nold and Aurora Tanchico are Filipino-Americans and former Winston-Salem residents who from 2007 to 2011 ran New Manila Filipino food store on Silas Creek Parkway. In 2019 they took over the original Binki Café in Charlotte – and expanded it from a standard bubble-tea shop to a café that also served a wide variety of Asian street foods and snacks, including Japanese ramen, Filipino lumpia (egg rolls), Chinese shumai and Korean pork sausage.

R'nold Tanchico said that it wasn’t long before he was getting calls about parties for a specialized kind of group: fans of Korean girl and boy bands.

“The K-pop culture is big because of all the boy and girl bands in Korea. And it’s not just about the music, but also the food, the movies. The bands have big followings in North Carolina, and the fan groups would call me up and ask to have parties at Binki Café,” he said. “Every time a member of one of the big groups like BTS has a birthday, the fans will get together and celebrate. People will come from all corners of North Carolina.”

That got him thinking that a café that specialized in Korean street food only would have even more appeal to K-pop fans. “I’ve been planning this for two years. I’ve just been waiting for the right opportunity,” he said.

The opportunity arose when Wayback Burgers closed in July just a few doors down from Binki Café.

K Stop is open six days a week for dining in or takeout. The restaurant has about 70 seats inside plus patio seating in front and back. The inside is painted in bright, primary colors. There’s a photo board with the café’s logo, Momo, for the Instagram generation. K Pop videos play on wall-mounted TVs and the music blares through the speakers. Walls are decked out with framed posters from popular Korean movies and TV shows, such as “Squid Game.”

The menu is simple but covers a lot of bases. It has four categories: Momodak, or Korean fried chicken; K-Dogs, or Korean-style corn dogs; egg toast, which is really a Korean-style sandwich; and kuppoki, or spicy rice cakes.

Korean fried chicken is known for being extra crispy because it is double-fried. At K Stop, the chicken is fried once with a wet batter made with cornstarch and potato starch, and a second time with a dusting of cornstarch – making it gluten-free.

K Stop has bone-in wings ($8.99 for six, $17.99 for 12) and tenders ($5.99 for three pieces, $9.99 for 5 pieces), both of which come with pickled radish, a refreshing condiment that nicely contrasts with the fried food. Customers also can choose from six types of sauces or spice, such as boombayah (sweet and spicy) or honey-soy-garlic.

K Stop plans to add traditional bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces soon.

The Korean-style corn dogs actually do not have cornmeal, Tanchico said. “Koreans like American things but they make them their own,” he said. At K Stop, the dogs ($5.99) are all beef with a piece of mozzarella stuck on the stick before they are coated in a slightly sweet batter made with regular flour, and then covered with panko breadcrumbs before being fried. The dogs are assembled and coated from scratch in house, so customers can request ones without mozzarella.

Extra coatings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, rice puffs (aka Rice Krispies) and potato bits. All dogs can be drizzled with mustard, ketchup or spicy or sweet mayonnaise.

Egg toasts ($6.99 to $7.99) are made with two thick slices of brioche – the two slices are not fully detached so they create pocket to hold the fillings. The basic comes with scrambled egg and American cheese. “But this is Korean scrambled eggs, which are fluffier,” Tanchico said, with added milk. Customers also can order the sandwich with bacon, avocado, ham or Spam.

Kuppoki $7.99 to $8.49), or spicy rice cakes, aren’t really cakes at all but something Americans might call rice dumplings, almost like pasta, served in a sauce or broth with two halves of a boiled egg. The original comes in a gochujang (chile paste) broth with fish cakes. The rose adds cream to the original to create pink, creamy sauce. The carbonara skips the gochujang and coats the rice cakes in a creamy sauce with bacon bits.

K Stop also sells a few sides, including fries, jasmine rice and snow cheese fries. The latter are fries with white cheddar cheese, a touch of sugar and parsley flakes.

K Stop currently has sodas, tea, coffee and lemonade to drink. Tanchico said he is waiting on his ABC permit, at which point he’ll add draft beer as well as soju, a Korean distilled alcoholic beverage. Soju, he said, “is like vodka, but with less alcohol.”

Tanchico said that his son, John, is a partner in K Stop. That’s part of his plan to set up a restaurant for each one of his four children to run. The Winston-Salem K Stop is restaurant No. 3, with one child to go.

And Tanchico knows what that next restaurant will be. “This is a test for a K Stop in Charlotte,” he said.