Area restaurants and bakeries offer lots of help for the holidays

If there ever was a good year to not cook Thanksgiving dinner, this might be it.

With COVID-19 numbers rising and officials warning against gatherings, we seem destined to have fewer and smaller holiday celebrations this year.

A Thanksgiving dinner for 10 or 20 at many homes may now be dinner for two or four.

Add to that the fact that so many restaurants and other food businesses are hurting for business in a climate where the government restricts their capacity and where customers are skittish about eating out.

In other words, restaurants that are having record-low revenues as a result of the pandemic will be especially appreciative of your business.

As a result, even more restaurants than usual are offering Thanksgiving specials — including full dinners from appetizer through dessert.

The time to start thinking about ordering is now. Most restaurants have an ordering deadline about a week before Thanksgiving.

Depending on the restaurant, you may be able to order a full meal or pick and choose a side dish here, a pie there to supplement something you want to cook yourself.