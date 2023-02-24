The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recently announced a $1.1 million hospitality training program through the NCRLA Foundation.

The NCRLA said it has contracted with the N.C. Department of Commerce for this program.

“We continue to hear from business owners that one of the greatest challenges they face every day is workforce shortages,” said NCRLA President and CEO Lynn Minges. “This program will help address that problem by providing free training courses, certifications and educational resources to help attract, expand and retain talent needed to fuel North Carolina restaurants, hotels and other hospitality and tourism-related businesses.”

The NCRLA Foundation is providing free training resources online at NCRLA.training.

"All courses, credentials and certifications offered are nationally recognized as best in class for the hospitality industry," the NCRLA said in a statement.

The resources are designed to target career and technical education, post-secondary education, workforce entry and re-entry, as well as employees currently in the industry.

N.C. businesses are encouraged to use the program to help train new hires.

"This program is supported by the American Rescue Plan Act and represents one project of several designed to address the impact from COVID-19 on the hospitality, tourism and outdoor recreation industries. The program works in partnership with the N.C. Department of Commerce and the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office," the NCRLA said.

Interested applicants can apply at NCRLA.training. For more information about the program, contact training@ncrla.org or visit ncrla.org/foundation.