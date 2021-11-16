Athena Greek Taverna to close after 17 years as Winston-Salem's only fully Greek restaurant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The post said in part, “We are extremely grateful for the last 17 years in which we have had the pleasure of serving our loyal and wonderful Athena customers. We would like to thank all of our former Athena Greek Taverna employees; all kitchen staff, servers and hosts. We would also especially like to thank our chef Christo for his unwavering dedication and for being the backbone of our entire operation since Day 1. We have been so blessed having him in our kitchen and in our lives.”

Vgenopoulos said he is grateful to have other work to fall back on. He owns a car wash and works for a Inspivo, a credit-card processing business. He said that his wife will go back to working in real estate full time. He also is looking forward to a vacation. “My wife and I would like to go to Greece. We could never both be away from the restaurant for more than a few days.”

Felis does not have plans, Vgenopoulos said, “but he needs a break.”

Vgenopoulos estimated that 95% of his clientele were non-Greeks. “Most Greeks either cook at home or own restaurants,” he said.

But either way, the closing of Winston-Salem’s only restaurant with a full Greek menu will leave a void.