Carne Asada Beef Tacos With Charred Corn & Tomato Salsa Makes 8 servings For the steak: 2 tablespoons olive oil ¼ cup fresh lime juice ¼ cup red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon onion powder 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon pepper 1.3 lb beef skirt steak For the salsa: 3 ears sweet corn, husks removed 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided 7 ounces cherry tomatoes 1 tablespoon diced red onion ¼ cup cilantro 1 fresh lime, juiced 1 teaspoon salt For serving: 8 small corn tortillas Sour cream 1. To marinate the steak, in a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil, lime juice, red wine vinegar, cumin, sugar, onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper until well combined. Place the steak in a zip top bag and pour the marinade into the bag. Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight, if possible. The marinade helps tenderize the skirt steak and adds flavor. 2. To make the salsa, heat grill to medium. Coat each ear of corn with 1 teaspoon of the avocado oil. Cook the corn over direct heat using a grill grate for 6 minutes, turning frequently, until the corn is slightly charred. Let the corn cool, then remove the kernels from the corn cobs and place them in a medium bowl. 3. Chop the tomatoes in half and place them along with the diced onion in the bowl with the charred corn kernels. Add the cilantro, lime juice, remaining 1 tablespoon of avocado oil and salt, then stir all the ingredients until well combined. Refrigerate until needed. 4. Prepare a grill for direct grilling, using a grill grate, and preheat it to about 400 degrees. Grill the skirt steak over direct high heat on a grill grate for 4 to 5 minutes a side for medium doneness. Rest the steak for 5 minutes, to allow the juices to redistribute into the beef. Then slice against the grain into strips. 5. While the steak rests, grill the tortillas, turning frequently over high heat for 10 seconds or until you see grill marks. 6. To serve, add a portion of steak, salsa and sour cream to each tortilla. Recipe adapted from “The Grill Sisters’ Guide to Legendary BBQ” (Page Street Publishing)

Colorful Quinoa and Tofu Salad with Almond Vinaigrette Makes 3 servings For the quinoa: 1 cup quinoa 2 cups water ½ teaspoon sea salt For the grilled balsamic tofu: 1 14-ounce block firm tofu 1 tablespoon olive oil ¼ cup balsamic vinegar 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon maple syrup Salt and pepper, to taste For the almond vinaigrette: ¼ cup slivered almonds ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon honey 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or white wine vinegar ½ teaspoon sea salt For the salad: 1 cup baby arugula, chopped ¼ cup shredded coconut ½ cup quartered white seedless grapes ½ cup thinly sliced red cabbage 1 cup diced cucumber ½ cup chopped green onions ½ cup chopped orange bell pepper ½ cup chopped red bell pepper ½ cup pomegranate seeds (or dried cherries or cranberries) ¼ cup corn kernels, cooked 1. Rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer under cold water for a minute. Using a gas side burner, combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer with the lid on for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it sit with the lid on for 10 minutes. Remove the quinoa from the pot, fluff it with a fork and place it into a bowl to cool. 2. Meanwhile, prepare the tofu. Drain the tofu and pat it dry with paper towels. Cut the tofu into 1–inch thick slices and set aside. 3. In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, maple syrup, salt and pepper until well combined. Add the tofu to the bowl and coat it well with the marinade. Set the tofu and marinade aside for 15 minutes. Tofu doesn’t need to marinate for a long time as flavors soak into it quickly. 4. While the tofu marinates, make the Almond Vinaigrette. In a large bowl, whisk the almonds, olive oil, honey, lemon juice, white balsamic vinegar and sea salt. To the same bowl, add the quinoa and mix in the baby arugula, coconut, grapes, cabbage, cucumber, green onions, orange bell pepper, red bell pepper, pomegranate and corn. 5. Prepare a grill for direct heat and preheat it to about 400 degrees. Remove the tofu from the marinade and place the slices on the grill grate. Cook the tofu for 5 to 7 minutes a side, using a metal spatula to flip it over. Serve the grilled balsamic tofu on top of the quinoa salad. Recipe adapted from “The Grill Sisters’ Guide to Legendary BBQ” (Page Street Publishing)