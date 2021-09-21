Author satisfies the Southern sweet tooth with latest cookbook

Smith-Sullivan has been baking cakes ever since, though these days she prefers eating pies and ice cream as she deals with an allergy to eggs.

Smith-Sullivan said that just about every recipe in the book comes from her or a family member, with one notable exception: the Kentucky jam cake shared by a friend from Kentucky.

“Southern Sugar” has recipes for such cakes as hummingbird, red velvet and pineapple upside down cake. “That is just the easiest cake to make,” Smith-Sullivan said of the pineapple upside down cake. “My grandmother used to make that about once a week.”

A separate chapter includes recipes for such pound cakes as sweet potato pecan and such cheesecakes as key lime. “My father was addicted to cheesecakes, so we always had one in the fridge,” she said.

Pies include chess pie, buttermilk pie and sweet potato pecan. Smith-Sullivan’s fondness for peaches shows itself in recipes for peaches and cream pie, peach slab pie, peach pandowdy, peach crisp, peach grunt, and peach and blueberry cobbler.

Cookie recipes include molasses spice, peanut butter, and pecan-raisin chocolate oatmeal. There also are recipes for beignets, old-fashioned tea cakes, pecan tassies, bourbon pecan brownies with salted caramel and butterscotch blondies.