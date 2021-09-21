 Skip to main content
Author satisfies the Southern sweet tooth with latest cookbook
Author satisfies the Southern sweet tooth with latest cookbook

Belinda Smith-Sullivan has turned to Southern sweets for her third cookbook.

A lucky few will get to sample some of Smith-Sullivan’s treats on Friday, Sept. 24, at a ticketed Eat and Greet event that is part of Bookmarks.

Smith-Sullivan also will participate in a panel discussion during the festival Saturday, Sept. 25.

Smith-Sullivan’s “Southern Sugar” was just released by Gibbs-Smith. Her previous books are “Just Peachy” and “Let’s Brunch.”

In “Southern Sugar,” Smith-Sullivan collects many of the South’s iconic cakes, pies, cookies and candies. The book’s 100 recipes also include ice cream and beverages.

Smith-Sullivan currently splits her time between a home in South Carolina’s peach country and an apartment in Winston-Salem.

“My family has the proverbial Southern sweet tooth,” Smith-Sullivan said in a telephone interview. "Every time they come to visit, that’s what they want to eat, even before they have dinner.”

Smith-Sullivan started learning how to satisfy that craving at a young age. “I started baking cakes when I was 8 years old,” she said.

By the time she was 10, her mother let her take charge of the family baking. “And my mother’s friend paid me five bucks a week to bake cakes for her. I thought I was rich. You might say that was my first paid gig.”

Smith-Sullivan has been baking cakes ever since, though these days she prefers eating pies and ice cream as she deals with an allergy to eggs.

Smith-Sullivan said that just about every recipe in the book comes from her or a family member, with one notable exception: the Kentucky jam cake shared by a friend from Kentucky.

“Southern Sugar” has recipes for such cakes as hummingbird, red velvet and pineapple upside down cake. “That is just the easiest cake to make,” Smith-Sullivan said of the pineapple upside down cake. “My grandmother used to make that about once a week.”

A separate chapter includes recipes for such pound cakes as sweet potato pecan and such cheesecakes as key lime. “My father was addicted to cheesecakes, so we always had one in the fridge,” she said.

Pies include chess pie, buttermilk pie and sweet potato pecan. Smith-Sullivan’s fondness for peaches shows itself in recipes for peaches and cream pie, peach slab pie, peach pandowdy, peach crisp, peach grunt, and peach and blueberry cobbler.

Cookie recipes include molasses spice, peanut butter, and pecan-raisin chocolate oatmeal. There also are recipes for beignets, old-fashioned tea cakes, pecan tassies, bourbon pecan brownies with salted caramel and butterscotch blondies.

Smith-Sullivan also includes a handful of recipes for candies, a slowly dying art in the South and elsewhere. “I grew up making candy,” she said. “My mom used to keep peanut brittle by her beside and have a few bites every night before she went to bed.”

That brittle recipe is in “Southern Sugar,” as are recipes for divinity, caramels, pralines, cinnamon toffee and walnut fudge.

Ice cream recipes include chunky peach, fig and black walnut, mint pistachio chocolate chip and orange sherbet.

The book includes a handful of beverage recipes, both alcoholic and otherwise. “You might notice that all of my books include beverages. I hope I won’t get a bad reputation for that,” Smith-Sullivan said with a laugh. Drink recipes in “Southern Sugar” include Alabama slammer, hurricane, mint julep, mint-peach iced tea and mixed berry lemonade.

She said she purposely included drinks and other “sweets” sometimes ignored by baking or dessert books. “I want people to get out of that mindset that sweets are just cakes and pies,” she said.

She said she hopes that “Southern Sugar” helps people have fun in the kitchen. “I want people to have fun making sweets again — and not just for special occasions. Make them for yourself. Make them for your family. You can find something for everyone’s tastebuds in this book.”

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Belinda Smith Sullivan and Adrian Miller at Bookmarks

  • Eat and Greet, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Lavender & Honey, 401 West End Blvd. Admission includes samples of recipes from “Southern Sugar,” a drink, and a copy of the book. $35.
  • On the Table: Our Food Journeys, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25, Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. Join authors Adrian Miller, Belinda Smith-Sullivan and Melba Wilson as they discuss their food journeys. Free.

For tickets or more information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org.

Chef Belinda’s Molasses Spice Cookies

Makes about 72 3-inch cookies

4 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2½ tablespoons Chef Belinda Turkish Coffee Spice Mix (or ground cinnamon, cardamom, or nutmeg)

1½ cups unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

¼ cup molasses

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 or 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt, and spice mix. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar until pale yellow, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add molasses and continue to beat. Reduce mixer speed and gradually add flour mixture until well incorporated. The batter will be soft—chill for at least 30 minutes so it will be easier to scoop.

3.Using a scoop, place scoops of dough 3 inches apart on baking sheets. Bake 9–11 minutes until slightly brown around the edges. Remove from oven and cool on pan for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature

Recipe from “Southern Sugar” (Gibbs Smith)

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Makes 8 servings

¾ cup packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored,

1 and cut into slices and chunks

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a well-seasoned 9-inch cast iron skillet with nonstick spray.

2. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Pour into the bottom of the skillet and arrange pineapple pieces on top. Set aside.

3. In a separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until pale yellow. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and vanilla and beat until combined. Lower mixer speed, alternately add flour and buttermilk, and beat until just combined.

4. Pour batter into the skillet and spread evenly over the pineapple. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in skillet before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.

Recipe from “Southern Sugar” (Gibbs Smith)

Sweet Potato Pecan Pound Cake with Orange Glaze and Candied Peel

Makes 12 to 16 servings

Cake:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

2 cups puréed sweet potatoes (See Note)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon finely ground salt

2 teaspoons cardamom

1⁄3 cup buttermilk, room temperature

1½ cups coarsely chopped pecans

Candied orange peel:

1 large orange

1 cup water, plus more for boiling

2 cups sugar

1 cup fine sugar

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice (more if needed for consistency)

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 12-cup fluted pan.

2. Cream butter with sugars and beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Add vanilla paste and sweet potatoes and blend well. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cardamom. Stir flour mixture into batter, alternating with the buttermilk, until blended. Fold in pecans and spoon batter into the cake pan. Bake for 75 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully move the cake from the pan to the rack and let cool completely.

3. Cut orange in half and squeeze juice into a small measuring cup. Reserve ¼ cup for later use. Carefully remove the pulp from the rind and discard. Trim the rounded top and bottom off rind to make even slices and then slice rind thinly. Boil rind in water in a medium saucepan for 15 minutes and drain. In same saucepan, combine sugar with 1 cup water, and then cook rind on low for 45 minutes. Remove and coat rind in fine sugar. Spread out on parchment paper and let cool and dry.

4, In a medium bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar and reserved orange juice and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cake and top with candied peels.

Note: Bake about 1 pound sweet potatoes at 350 degrees until soft, 50 to 60 minutes, depending on size. When done, purée skinned potatoes in food processor or mash by hand.

Recipe from “Southern Sugar” (Gibbs Smith)

