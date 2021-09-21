Author satisfies the Southern sweet tooth with latest cookbook

Belinda Smith-Sullivan has turned to Southern sweets for her third cookbook.
A lucky few will get to sample some of Smith-Sullivan’s treats on Friday, Sept. 24, at a ticketed Eat and Greet event that is part of Bookmarks.
Smith-Sullivan also will participate in a panel discussion during the festival Saturday, Sept. 25.
Smith-Sullivan’s “Southern Sugar” was just released by Gibbs-Smith. Her previous books are “Just Peachy” and “Let’s Brunch.”
In “Southern Sugar,” Smith-Sullivan collects many of the South’s iconic cakes, pies, cookies and candies. The book’s 100 recipes also include ice cream and beverages.
Smith-Sullivan currently splits her time between a home in South Carolina’s peach country and an apartment in Winston-Salem.
“My family has the proverbial Southern sweet tooth,” Smith-Sullivan said in a telephone interview. "Every time they come to visit, that’s what they want to eat, even before they have dinner.”
Smith-Sullivan started learning how to satisfy that craving at a young age. “I started baking cakes when I was 8 years old,” she said.
By the time she was 10, her mother let her take charge of the family baking. “And my mother’s friend paid me five bucks a week to bake cakes for her. I thought I was rich. You might say that was my first paid gig.”
Smith-Sullivan has been baking cakes ever since, though these days she prefers eating pies and ice cream as she deals with an allergy to eggs.
Smith-Sullivan said that just about every recipe in the book comes from her or a family member, with one notable exception: the Kentucky jam cake shared by a friend from Kentucky.
“Southern Sugar” has recipes for such cakes as hummingbird, red velvet and pineapple upside down cake. “That is just the easiest cake to make,” Smith-Sullivan said of the pineapple upside down cake. “My grandmother used to make that about once a week.”
A separate chapter includes recipes for such pound cakes as sweet potato pecan and such cheesecakes as key lime. “My father was addicted to cheesecakes, so we always had one in the fridge,” she said.
Pies include chess pie, buttermilk pie and sweet potato pecan. Smith-Sullivan’s fondness for peaches shows itself in recipes for peaches and cream pie, peach slab pie, peach pandowdy, peach crisp, peach grunt, and peach and blueberry cobbler.
Cookie recipes include molasses spice, peanut butter, and pecan-raisin chocolate oatmeal. There also are recipes for beignets, old-fashioned tea cakes, pecan tassies, bourbon pecan brownies with salted caramel and butterscotch blondies.
Smith-Sullivan also includes a handful of recipes for candies, a slowly dying art in the South and elsewhere. “I grew up making candy,” she said. “My mom used to keep peanut brittle by her beside and have a few bites every night before she went to bed.”
That brittle recipe is in “Southern Sugar,” as are recipes for divinity, caramels, pralines, cinnamon toffee and walnut fudge.
Ice cream recipes include chunky peach, fig and black walnut, mint pistachio chocolate chip and orange sherbet.
The book includes a handful of beverage recipes, both alcoholic and otherwise. “You might notice that all of my books include beverages. I hope I won’t get a bad reputation for that,” Smith-Sullivan said with a laugh. Drink recipes in “Southern Sugar” include Alabama slammer, hurricane, mint julep, mint-peach iced tea and mixed berry lemonade.
She said she purposely included drinks and other “sweets” sometimes ignored by baking or dessert books. “I want people to get out of that mindset that sweets are just cakes and pies,” she said.
She said she hopes that “Southern Sugar” helps people have fun in the kitchen. “I want people to have fun making sweets again — and not just for special occasions. Make them for yourself. Make them for your family. You can find something for everyone’s tastebuds in this book.”
