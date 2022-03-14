Automat documentary is coming to A/perture Cinema

A/perture Cinema in Winston-Salem will show the documentary "The Automat," beginning March. 18.
This new film, directed by Lisa Hurwitz, chronicles The Automat, one of the first fast-food restaurant chains in which food and drinks were served out of a vending machines set in a wall. Horn & Hardart open the first U.S. Automat in 1902 in Philadelphia. Customers inserted coins in the machine, the lifted a window to remove the food, usually wrapped in waxed paper, which was then replaced from the kitchen on the other side of the wall.
The Automat was a hugely popular phenomenon for years, patronized by celebrities and used for scenes in feature films. Hurwitz' documentary is a fond tribute to The Automat that features interviews with such former customers as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mel Brooks and Colin Powell. It also includes never-before-seen footage and photographs.
For showtimes and other information, aperturecinema.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Michael Hastings
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.