Automat documentary is coming to A/perture Cinema

This new film, directed by Lisa Hurwitz, chronicles The Automat, one of the first fast-food restaurant chains in which food and drinks were served out of a vending machines set in a wall. Horn & Hardart open the first U.S. Automat in 1902 in Philadelphia. Customers inserted coins in the machine, the lifted a window to remove the food, usually wrapped in waxed paper, which was then replaced from the kitchen on the other side of the wall.