Automat documentary is coming to A/perture Cinema
The Automat

A new documentary pays tribute to the popular Automat restaurants of the early 20th century.

 Michael Hastings

A/perture Cinema in Winston-Salem will show the documentary "The Automat," beginning March. 18.

This new film, directed by Lisa Hurwitz, chronicles The Automat, one of the first fast-food restaurant chains in which food and drinks were served out of a vending machines set in a wall. Horn & Hardart open the first U.S. Automat in 1902 in Philadelphia. Customers inserted coins in the machine, the lifted a window to remove the food, usually wrapped in waxed paper, which was then replaced from the kitchen on the other side of the wall.

The Automat was a hugely popular phenomenon for years, patronized by celebrities and used for scenes in feature films. Hurwitz' documentary is a fond tribute to The Automat that features interviews with such former customers as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mel Brooks and Colin Powell. It also includes never-before-seen footage and photographs.

For showtimes and other information, aperturecinema.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

