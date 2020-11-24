 Skip to main content
Avocado and lime: The perfect foils for that leftover turkey
Avocado and lime: The perfect foils for that leftover turkey

Maybe you’re cooking for Thanksgiving; maybe you’re not. But chances are still good you will have leftovers — and probably on purpose.

We may be living in a pandemic. Our Thanksgiving dinner may be small this year. But none of that will diminish our appetite for leftover turkey, stuffing and more this weekend.

In fact, many people look forward to Thanksgiving leftovers more than the feast itself.

Because the Thanksgiving meal is usually so big, I often look to lighter foods made with the leftovers. Soups, salads and sandwiches are popular for good reason — and those are exactly what I chose for my leftovers this year.

Mexican dishes are probably the most popular category for turkey leftovers, and, well, who doesn’t like Mexican food?

But I started thinking of what it was in Mexican food that made for such a welcome contrast to the classic Thanksgiving dinner. A bit of spicy heat — notably missing at most Thanksgiving tables — is a part of it.

But I also thought about that classic Mexican pairing of creamy avocado and tangy lime that not only goes well with turkey but also is different from anything we eat on Thanksgiving.

So the accompanying recipes all pair turkey, avocado and lime — in a soup, salad and sandwich.

For the soup, I made a tortilla soup. Using cooked meat, this is ready to serve in under an hour — and most of that time is unattended simmering.

This works just fine with store-bought chicken broth, but if you have homemade turkey broth it will be even better. If you do cook a whole turkey this year, save that carcass. Those cooked bones with even just a tiny bit of meat attached can make a tasty broth. Throw them in a pot after carving the bird and simmer about 2 hours with or without some chopped onion, carrot and celery and maybe a bay leaf and pinch of thyme leaves.

For a shortcut, simmer those same bones in a pot of store-bought broth for 30 minutes to an hour. (Be sure to not add any salt before tasting the mixture.)

My tortilla soup starts with onion, garlic and jalapeno, and the broth is mixed with diced tomatoes. Corn and black beans are optional, but they add color and nutrients, and help to make the soup more filling.

You can make this with any store-bought tortilla chips. But — and this is kind of a big “but” — consider making your own. It takes just minutes, costs pennies and is oh so good. Fresh chips (or strips) will beat anything made a month ago in a factory a thousand miles away.

Just take some corn tortillas — you could use flour in a pinch, but corn is much better here — and cut them into thin strips — between ¼ and ½ inch works for me. Then heat up just a few tablespoons of oil over medium to medium-high heat — this isn’t deep frying. It’s important to do only a few strips at a time — say 12 to 15 in a Dutch oven or 12-inch skillet. But each batch cooks in just a couple minutes. When the strips just begin to brown, it’s time to take them out. Don’t forget to salt them while they are hot so that the salt sticks to them.

Finally, what makes this soup — in addition to the crunchy, salty tortilla strips — is the last-minute addition of a squeeze of lime juice and some raw avocado. This soup is all about the contrasts of soft and crunchy, cooked and raw, hot and cold, spicy and tart. Feel free to garnish the soup with a little cilantro and crema.

For my salad, I made a simple lime vinaigrette that will not only transform cold turkey, but also make just about any vegetable taste better. I like mixed greens here but use what you have — spinach, romaine, whatever.

I like to add some sweet bell peppers and red onion. But what really makes the salad are the toppers — toasted walnuts, croutons, avocado and freshly grated Parmesan. Again, this is all about the contrasts of flavors and textures.

For my leftover sandwich, I went all out, loading up a grilled cheese with several kinds of cheese as well as turkey, avocado and cranberry sauce. It’s good with a little sliced onion, too, if you’re so inclined.

One of the cheeses — Parmesan — goes on the outside of the bread giving the sandwich a cheesy crust. Inside the sandwich, I use a combination of cheeses. I like cheddar with Muenster or Swiss, but feel free to choose what cheeses you like.

I use mayonnaise instead of butter because I like what it adds to the crust. Inside, brown or Dijon mustard contrasts nicely with cranberry sauce. And don’t forget the squeeze of lime on the avocado when assembling the sandwich.

All of which makes a filling sandwich. OK, maybe it’s not the kind of light meal that that the soup or salad is. But it sure is good. And it’s simultaneously reminiscent yet totally different from what we had on Thanksgiving, which is exactly what any leftover dish should be.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Turkey Tortilla Soup

Makes 8 servings

Vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin, or to taste

6 cups turkey or chicken stock, preferably reduced-sodium, or more as needed

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes

2 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 cup frozen corn, thawed (optional)

1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained (optional)

4 to 6 corn tortillas

Salt to taste

Juice of 1 lime, plus 8 wedges for garnish

1 bunch cilantro leaves, chopped

Avocado, sliced or cubed

Mexican crema or sour cream (optional)

Shredded Jack or cheddar cheese (optional)

1. In a large pot, cook 1 tablespoon oil, onion and jalapeno over medium heat for 5 minutes, until vegetables slightly soften. Add garlic and cumin; cook for 1 minute.

2. Add broth and tomatoes to pot. Simmer 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat 4 to 6 tablespoons vegetable oil in large skillet or Dutch oven. Cut tortillas in ¼- to ½-inch strips. Add a third to half of the strips to pan, avoiding overcrowding. Cook, turning once, just a couple minutes until crisp; avoid overbrowning. Drain on paper towels. Immediately season with salt. Repeat as needed.

5. If desired, puree tomatoes in stock with handheld blender. Stir turkey into soup pot. If soup seems too thick, add a bit more broth. Add corn and black beans, if using; simmer 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Taste and add salt and adjust seasonings as needed. Serve garnish with cilantro, tortilla strips, lime, avocado, crema and cheese, if desired.

Note: This recipe can be made with cooked chicken, or with raw turkey or chicken. If starting with raw meat, use 1 to 1½ pounds raw chicken or turkey. Bone-in meat is preferable for better flavor; if using raw meat, use at least 1½ pounds. First bring the stock and raw meat to a simmer. Gently simmer about 30 minutes, or until the meat is cooked through. Remove meat. When cool enough to handle, discard any skin and bones and chop or shred the meat. Add meat and broth to pot together in Step 2.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Turkey, Avocado and Walnut Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

For the vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons minced shallot, optional

1 tablespoon sugar

6 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

For the salad:

¾ cup pecans

1 to 1½ cups chopped cooked turkey breast

6 cups mixed greens, such as romaine, arugula and spinach

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 red or orange or yellow bell pepper, cored and chopped

½ cup croutons (optional)

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

Juice of ½ lime

Freshly grated Parmesan

1. Combine 2 tablespoons lime juice with the shallot and sugar in a bowl. Slowly whisk in oil. Add ¼ teaspoon salt, ⅛ teaspoon pepper and dash hot sauce. Taste and add more lime, seasoning or olive oil as needed. If not using immediately, cover and refrigerate up to five days.

2. To toast the walnuts, place in a dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking often, until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Promptly remove from pan and set aside on a plate to let cool.

3. Place turkey in a large bowl. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette and toss to coat. Allow turkey to marinate for a few minutes.

4. Add greens, onion and bell pepper to the bowl with turkey. Drizzle about ¼ cup vinaigrette over salad and toss gently with your hands to coat the leaves evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss again. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed.

5. Pile salad on a large platter or divide among individual plates. Add a few croutons if desired. Top with slices of avocado. Squeeze lime juice on the avocado. Sprinkle Parmesan and nuts on top. Serve immediately.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Turkey and Avocado Grilled Cheese With Parmesan Crust

Makes 1 sandwich

2 slices sourdough or other bread

1 tablespoon mayonnaise, or to taste

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon brown mustard, or to taste

1 tablespoon cranberry sauce or raspberry jam, or to taste

2 slices cheese, such as cheddar, Muenster, Swiss, Jack or Fontina

2 slices cooked turkey

¼ to ⅓ avocado, sliced

Lime juice to taste

Salt

1. Heat a nonstick pan over medium-low heat. Spread one side of each slice of bread with 1½ teaspoons mayonnaise, being sure to cover bread all the way to the edges. Divide the Parmesan in half, pressing the cheese into the mayonnaise-coated sides.

2. Turn the slices over and spread 1½ teaspoons mustard on each slice, then top with 1½ teaspoons cranberry sauce or raspberry jam. On top of the sauce or jam, add 1 slice cheese to each piece of bread. Add turkey, then avocado to one piece of bread. Squeeze a bit of lime juice on the avocado and season with salt. Top with second slice of bread, Parmesan side out, and place in pan.

3. Cook on medium-low until Parmesan is melted and golden, about 5 minutes on each side, turning once. Watch carefully and reduce heat to low if Parmesan crust browns quickly before cheese inside melts.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

