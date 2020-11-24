Avocado and lime: The perfect foils for that leftover turkey

For the soup, I made a tortilla soup. Using cooked meat, this is ready to serve in under an hour — and most of that time is unattended simmering.

This works just fine with store-bought chicken broth, but if you have homemade turkey broth it will be even better. If you do cook a whole turkey this year, save that carcass. Those cooked bones with even just a tiny bit of meat attached can make a tasty broth. Throw them in a pot after carving the bird and simmer about 2 hours with or without some chopped onion, carrot and celery and maybe a bay leaf and pinch of thyme leaves.

For a shortcut, simmer those same bones in a pot of store-bought broth for 30 minutes to an hour. (Be sure to not add any salt before tasting the mixture.)

My tortilla soup starts with onion, garlic and jalapeno, and the broth is mixed with diced tomatoes. Corn and black beans are optional, but they add color and nutrients, and help to make the soup more filling.

You can make this with any store-bought tortilla chips. But — and this is kind of a big “but” — consider making your own. It takes just minutes, costs pennies and is oh so good. Fresh chips (or strips) will beat anything made a month ago in a factory a thousand miles away.