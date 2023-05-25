Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

B&G Pies, a brand established in Winston-Salem in 1949, is once again without a baking facility. And the former manufacturer for B&G has launched its own brand of fried pies under its 3B Snacks label.

Since 2016, Buttercreme Bakery, at 895 W. Northwest Blvd., had made and packaged all B&G Pies after owner Shannon Faircloth decided to vacate a building at 2400 Old Lexington Road, which needed substantial repairs.

Earlier this year, Buttercreme owner Drew Borton told Faircloth that he didn’t want to keep making B&G pies, and they agreed that Buttercreme would continue making the pies only until the current supply of B&G packaging ran out. That happened earlier this month.

Borton said he had decided to end the seven-year relationship so he could pursue opportunities to grow his own business.

Faircloth said she was surprised to learn last week that Buttercreme was making its own fried pies but that there was not any kind of no-compete clause in their agreement. The change caused a flutter of social-media activity last week, with some people saying that the pies were the same under the new label.

Faircloth also expressed concern that Buttercreme might be using B&G recipes, but Borton said he has developed his own recipes for the 3B pies.

"I changed the recipe. I didn’t steal anything,” Borton said in a telephone interview. “I just wanted to grow my own brand.”

Faircloth in a telephone interview said she was most upset because Borton didn’t tell her he planned to make his own pies. “That’s the reason I’m mad,” she said. “I just wish he had just told me, so we could have a conversation.”

Faircloth said she would like to continue the B&G brand and is currently looking for a suitable manufacturer that could make the pies.

Buttercreme is a family-owned business that has been around since 1980. Drew Borton grew up working there and bought it in 2109 from his father, Randy Borton. Besides the new line of pies, other 3B Snacks products include Crème Filled Long Johns, Crème Filled Tiger Tails and Iced Cinnamon Rolls.

3B products are available in area grocery and convenience stores as well as such restaurants as Pulliams Hot Dogs and BBQ and Kermit’s Hot Dog House.