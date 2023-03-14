Mushroom "Chorizo" Tacos

Makes 3 to 4 servings

¼ cup olive oil

1 pound cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, wiped clean with a damp paper towel and sliced

½ yellow or red onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon cumin

Dash or two cayenne pepper, or to taste

¼ cup minced cilantro, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 corn or flour street taco tortillas, warmed

Salsa, pickled carrots, sliced radishes and/or shredded cabbage tossed in oil and lime juice, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

1. Warm olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and saute, tossing only occasionally, until they are soft and slightly crispy. Do not overcrowd your pan!

2. Add onions and cook until they are soft and translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and toss to combine.

3. When garlic is fragrant (about 1 minute), add spices and cilantro, tossing to make sure mixture is well blended. (You might want to add more spices depending on flavor preference.) Stir in vinegar.

4. Build tacos with tortillas, mushrooms, salsa and other toppings. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing over.

Recipe adapted from bluezones.com