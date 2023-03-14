Mushrooms often get a bad rap for being slimy and too “earthy.” Yet, if you’re a fan, varieties such as portobello, cremini and oyster mushrooms can help you work more vegetarian dishes into your rotating meal plan. All make excellent substitutions for beef or pork in any number of dishes because of their “meaty” flavor.
Here, sliced baby bellas offer a plant-based take on Mexican chorizo for tacos. Paprika adds a smoky note, and there’s also a bit of a kick from cumin and a pinch (or two) of cayenne pepper. They’re super easy to make and also super good for you — always in season, they are naturally low-cal and a good source of antioxidants and B vitamins.
Cooking note: Mushrooms soak up water like little sponges, so you don’t want to douse them to wash as you would other vegetables. All they need is a swift rub with a damp paper towel. Also, be sure to slice the mushrooms instead of cutting them into chunks — it creates more surface area, which allows for a better crisp.
I stuffed the cooked mushrooms inside street-sized flour taco tortillas and topped them with shredded cabbage tossed in a little olive oil and fresh lime juice. The filling would also be great inside an enchilada or quesadilla. For a gluten-free dish, substitute soft or crunchy corn tortillas.