Bagel Station is expanding with new dining room

The Bagel Station is getting ready to open a new dining room at its original location at 129 Oakwood Drive, just a block off Stratford Road near Thruway Shopping Center.

The business is waiting on final inspections but hopes to open the new dining room in the next two weeks.

Bagel Station also has a second location known at Bagel Station II at 1977 N. Peacehaven Road in Whitaker Square.

Dan and Kathy Winters opened Bagel Station on Oakwood in 1990. The Peacehaven location opened around 1996, after the Winters and partner Kathy Shoaf took over a former Chesapeake Bagel store.

The business is now owned by Charles Davis and siblings Amy Singer Douglass and Marc Singer, who had done consulting work for the Winters.

Marc Singer was born in Queens, N.Y. , and grew up in New Jersey. In 1988, he moved to Winston-Salem to work as a junior manager for Village Tavern, which was preparing to expand into multiple locations.

After about three years with Village Tavern, Singer left to start his own business, Bagel Time in Charlotte.

After selling Bagel Time in 2007, Singer worked as a consultant for Bagel Station. “I helped them redo the menu, using all my recipes,” Singer said. He notably helped them switch from frozen to fresh bagels.

A few years later, in 2016, the Winters called Singer when they were ready to retire and asked if he was interested in buying the business.

Bagel Station, in its 33rd year, has continued to thrive as other bagel shops have come and gone in Winston.

Bagel Station now sells 26 different kinds of bagels. It also makes its own bagel chips, and sells 17 different “shmears,” or flavored cream cheeses. The menu also has baked goods, such as muffins and cookies, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee and tea.

Marc Singer and his sister said that they have wanted to expand the dining room for several years. They initially hoped to do that in 2020, but they were waiting for the space, once occupied by the M&M Ltd. jewelry store, to become available.

M&M finally moved to an adjacent space, but by then the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, and Singer said they weren’t sure whether they still wanted a dining room. They had even removed the five small tables they had in the original space.

“We went back and forth several times. We had taken out our tables. We had added online ordering and curbside pickup, and we had become comfortable with that,” he said.

Eventually, though, he felt that enough people were again interested in dining and that the expansion was warranted.

The new dining room has 34 seats. Bagel Station worked with local artist Holly Evans to create three paintings depicting Winston-Salem landmarks. The paintings were digitally reproduced on a larger scale so that they fill the far wall of the new dining room.

A section of wall was removed to allow customers to walk from the front foyer area to the dining room, which will be self-service. Customers will still order at the counter, but now will have the option of taking the bagels to go or sitting down to eat.

There also is a pass-through window from the staff area into the new dining room so that employees can pass orders to waiting customers.

Singer said that Bagel Station’s menu will remain the same.

For more information, visit bagelstation.net.