Baked beans satisfy even on a hot summer's day
Mexican Baked Beans

Mexican baked beans are made with a mix of black and pinto beans.

I have to confess that when the temperature is high these days, I'm mostly looking for light and cool foods to beat the heat.

One exception I'm always willing to make, though, is for baked beans. Yes, they are hot and heavy, but they really hit the spot served along some pork barbecue or just about any kind of grilled food.

Though you can cook baked beans outdoors — propping a kettle on your grill — I usually cook them in the oven. It may be the one dish worth heating up the oven for when it's 90 degrees outside.

The oven works a bit better than the stovetop because it provides the most even cooking. And baked beans really benefit from slow, even cooking.

Though I really like the classic Southern baked beans laced with molasses and bacon, a lot of times I like to change up the flavors.

Two favorite variations are Mexican baked beans and Cajun baked beans.

My easy Mexican baked beans starts with canned cooked beans and uses chipotle chiles in adobo for a spicy, smoky flavor. I like to make these with a mix of black and pinto beans. I season them with chili powder and cumin and add a few garnishes, including cheese, sour cream, cilantro, avocado and lime.

The Cajun variation is a lot like Cajun red beans without the rice, with the addition of a richer sauce suitable for grilled fare. I usually make this starting with dry beans, but you can substitute cooked beans and reduce the cooking time to about 1 hour.

Like the Mexican beans, the Cajun beans are not as sweet as the Southern barbecue beans. Instead, they are spicier.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Cajun Baked Beans

½ pound Andouille sausage or ham, chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, or to taste

1 pound small red beans, rinsed and checked for debris

8 to 9 cups water

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Dijon or brown mustard

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Hot sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Sliced scallions

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Place sausage, onion, celery and bell pepper in Dutch oven. Sauté 5 minutes. Add garlic and Cajun seasoning and cook 30 seconds.

2. Add beans and water to pot. Bring to a boil. 

3. Add ketchup, mustard and brown sugar; return to a simmer. Cover and bake 4 hours, stirring occasionally, or until beans are tender. 

4. Uncover pot and stir in the lemon juice. If mixture is very thick, add a little water. Taste and add salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste. Add more Cajun seasoning if desired. Cook uncovered for 1 hour or until mixture is thick. Garnish with scallions before serving.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Mexican Baked Beans

Makes 4 servings

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons molasses

1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo

1½ tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

4 15-ounce cans pinto or black beans, or a combination, rinsed and drained

Hot sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded

Garnish

Cilantro

Sour cream

Sliced avocado

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven or 2-quart baking dish, stir together 

onion, garlic, tomatoes, ketchup, molasses, chipotles, chili powder, cumin and beans. Taste and add hot sauce, salt and pepper.  Taste again, and add more seasonings if desired.

2. Bake 1 hour, until beans mixture is bubbly and thickened. If desired, during last 15 minutes, sprinkle Jack cheese over the beans and then finish baking. Garnish with cilantro, sour cream and sliced avocado.

Note: If desired, ¼ pound chorizo or other sausage, browned, can be added to this mixture.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

