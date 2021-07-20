Baked beans satisfy even on a hot summer's day

I have to confess that when the temperature is high these days, I'm mostly looking for light and cool foods to beat the heat.

One exception I'm always willing to make, though, is for baked beans. Yes, they are hot and heavy, but they really hit the spot served along some pork barbecue or just about any kind of grilled food.

Though you can cook baked beans outdoors — propping a kettle on your grill — I usually cook them in the oven. It may be the one dish worth heating up the oven for when it's 90 degrees outside.

The oven works a bit better than the stovetop because it provides the most even cooking. And baked beans really benefit from slow, even cooking.

Though I really like the classic Southern baked beans laced with molasses and bacon, a lot of times I like to change up the flavors.

Two favorite variations are Mexican baked beans and Cajun baked beans.

My easy Mexican baked beans starts with canned cooked beans and uses chipotle chiles in adobo for a spicy, smoky flavor. I like to make these with a mix of black and pinto beans. I season them with chili powder and cumin and add a few garnishes, including cheese, sour cream, cilantro, avocado and lime.