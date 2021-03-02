Baked Just So opens satellite location in Lewisville

Baked Just So, a bakery in Robinhood Village in Winston-Salem, has opened a satellite location in Lewisville.
The new Baked Just So store opened Feb. 25 at 6782 Shallowford Road in The Oaks at Lewisville shopping center.
Owner Stacey O. Milner opened the original Baked Just So at 5395 Robinhood Village Drive in 2017.
The bakery sells a variety of croissants, cookies, scones, biscuits, muffins and other baked goods, including gluten-free options. It serves Magic Beans locally roasted coffee.
Milner said that all the baking for both locations will be done at the Robinhood Village location. The Lewisville store is set up in a space-sharing arrangement with The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage next door so that visitors can walk between both stores with a virtually seamless transition. Some of the decorations and seating, indoor and out, for Baked Just So are actually items that are for sale through The Gallery.
Seating is limited inside, but there is a spacious covered patio.
Milner said she wasn’t particularly looking to expand during the coronavirus pandemic, but that this location offered a good opportunity to open a second place without a large investment.
She does plan to offer just about everything she bakes at both locations. “There are a few things I don’t have over here yet,” Milner said. “I’m mainly just waiting to see what people want, and what they’ll buy.”
The space includes a small side room that Milner hopes to eventually use for cake decorating workshops and kids’ birthday parties.
Most everything Baked Just So sells goes for under $5. Popular items include cinnamon buns, Nutella-stuffed croissants, bacon-cheddar scones, rosemary and goat-cheese biscuits and honey and goat-cheese croissants.
Cookies include chocolate-chip and iced sugar cookies. The bakery also makes a selection of pound cakes.
Milner said she has expanded her offerings to include more flavors, as well as layer cakes and cheesecakes by the slice.
She said that expansion was helped by the fact that business at her original location has been good despite the pandemic. “Business is up,” she said. “My customer count is down, but the average check is way up.
“I’ve been fortunate. We have good customers. We’ve had lines out the door sometimes.”
