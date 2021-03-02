Baked Just So opens satellite location in Lewisville

Seating is limited inside, but there is a spacious covered patio.

Milner said she wasn’t particularly looking to expand during the coronavirus pandemic, but that this location offered a good opportunity to open a second place without a large investment.

She does plan to offer just about everything she bakes at both locations. “There are a few things I don’t have over here yet,” Milner said. “I’m mainly just waiting to see what people want, and what they’ll buy.”

The space includes a small side room that Milner hopes to eventually use for cake decorating workshops and kids’ birthday parties.

Most everything Baked Just So sells goes for under $5. Popular items include cinnamon buns, Nutella-stuffed croissants, bacon-cheddar scones, rosemary and goat-cheese biscuits and honey and goat-cheese croissants.

Cookies include chocolate-chip and iced sugar cookies. The bakery also makes a selection of pound cakes.

Milner said she has expanded her offerings to include more flavors, as well as layer cakes and cheesecakes by the slice.