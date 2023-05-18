Baked Just So announced May 18 that it will close permanently next month.

Owner Stacey O. Milner said on the bakery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, “I have reached the very difficult decision to close the bakery. I have fought tirelessly for this shop for six fun, rewarding but also very difficult years. Unfortunately, I can no longer afford to keep the shop going and it’s time I move on to the next adventure. I’m not sure where my passion for baking will fit in just yet but I know I will find a way.”

The post said that the bakery, at 5395 Robinhood Village, will have its last day of business June 3, and will be accepting all gift cards through May 27.

The Robinhood Village shopping center has proved to be a challenging location for food businesses over the years. Quite a few restaurants - including New South Diner, Thai Sawatdee, Francesco's Italian Restaurant, Pintxos Pour House, Social Southern Kitchen and Harry Kahuna’s Tiki Grill - have come and gone from that center. Baked Just So lasted longer than most.

Milner said in an interview that she tried to make it work, but it was too much of a struggle. "I’m losing money, and I’ve tapped everything out. And all the energy I put in here – I need to use the energy somewhere else," she said.

Milner, whose former husband is a co-owner of Milner’s American Southern, started Baked Just So in 2017. She briefly opened a satellite location in Lewisville. In 2021, Milner and her friend and gingerbread artist Lindsay Deibler appeared on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.”

Milner said she had no plans as of now, though people have already approached her about other opportunities. "But I'm not even sure if I'll stay in food."

Right now, she said, she is focusing on winding down the business, and she wanted to thanks all of her loyal customers.

“Every smile, every thank you, every hug, every piece of advice given and received and all your support has meant the world to me and I will forever cherish each moment,” Milner wrote in her post.

“This has been an unbelievable experience that has allowed me to meet the most amazing people and do some of the most amazing things. I’m truly thankful for all the support, near and far.”

